What's Going On With AST SpaceMobile Stock?

AST SpaceMobile stock is holding steady today. What’s the outlook for ASTS shares?

What’s Driving AST SpaceMobile’s Stock Movement?

The latest push-pull follows a first-quarter earnings miss, with the company reporting a loss of 66 cents per share on $14.74 million in revenue versus expectations for a loss of 23 cents on $37.63 million, while management reiterated execution focus and targeted BlueBird 8, 9 and 10 launches in mid-June.

Investors have also been tracking cash burn even with about $3.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of March 31, alongside $164.1 million in operating expenses.

AST SpaceMobile's expense line is a key swing factor because $73 million of the $164.1 million in operating expenses was tied to depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation, sharpening the market's focus on burn-rate optics.

The post-earnings tape has also been sensitive to supply after Rakuten sold roughly 4.5 million shares at $65.32 to $76.30 while still holding about a 5.3% stake, or roughly 15.5 million shares.

ASTS Technical Levels To Watch This Week

ASTS is still up 241.9% over the past 12 months, but Monday's pullback has it fighting a crowded moving-average zone: it's about 11.8% above the 20-day SMA ($75.25) and 12.6% above the 200-day SMA ($74.68), yet about 5.5% below the 100-day SMA ($89.00). It's also only about 0.5% above the 50-day SMA ($83.71), so small swings can flip the "trend vs. consolidation" read quickly.

RSI is the cleaner momentum lens right now at 53.89, which is neutral and fits a market that's digesting prior gains rather than chasing or capitulating. In plain terms, RSI helps gauge whether buying or selling has gotten "stretched," and this level suggests neither side has a momentum edge.

The longer-term uptrend signal from the golden cross in June 2025 (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) is still a tailwind, even though the 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA is a near-term bearish tell. Key turning points to keep in mind: RSI hit oversold in September 2025 and overbought in December 2025, with a recent swing high in March and a swing low in May shaping the current range.

Key Resistance : $98.50 — a nearby overhead area where rebounds can stall, sitting well above the current 50-day/100-day zone and acting like a "next ceiling" if momentum returns

: $98.50 — a nearby overhead area where rebounds can stall, sitting well above the current 50-day/100-day zone and acting like a "next ceiling" if momentum returns Key Support: $73.50 — a nearby level close to the 200-day moving-average area, where trend-focused buyers often try to defend pullbacks

What Is AST SpaceMobile’s Business Model?

AST SpaceMobile is designing, developing and manufacturing its BlueBird satellites as it builds a space-based cellular broadband network using a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites. The core pitch is direct-to-device connectivity—aiming to connect standard, unmodified mobile phones when users are outside terrestrial coverage.

That's why the stock can move sharply around manufacturing pace, launch schedules, and operating spend: the market is constantly repricing the timeline to commercial scale. In this setup, execution milestones (like targeted BlueBird launches) and burn-rate optics can matter as much as the long-term total addressable market.

ASTS Stock Price Activity On Monday

ASTS Stock Price Activity: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 0.11% at $83.76 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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