Oklo Shares Are Sliding: Critical Levels To Watch

Oklo stock is among today’s weakest performers. Why is OKLO stock dropping?

Oklo Beats Estimates Despite $51 Million Operating Loss

Oklo last week reported a first-quarter loss of 19 cents per share, beating expectations for a loss of 20 cents, while posting a net loss of $33.07 million and an operating loss of $51.25 million.

Oklo closed out the quarter holding approximately $1.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents alongside $900 million in marketable securities. Management said it plans to aggressively deploy this capital to fund the construction of its advanced powerhouses, scale its fuel and radioisotope business lines and drive general corporate operations and growth initiatives.

Based on current projections, the company expects this liquidity to comfortably fund its operational runway for at least the next year. On the operational front, Oklo said it remains firmly on track with its commercialization timeline, having officially broken ground on its inaugural Aurora powerhouse last September as the company pushes toward a targeted 2028 deployment date.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For OKLO Stock

Monday's drop has the stock trading 18.1% below its 20-day SMA ($70.77) and 5.7% below its 50-day SMA ($61.47), which keeps the near-term trend under pressure even after the sharp run over the past year. The bigger-picture trend is still damaged, with shares 32.9% below the 200-day SMA ($86.39) and a death cross (50-day below 200-day) that formed in February.

RSI sits at 45.12, a neutral reading that suggests momentum isn't stretched enough to force a snapback, but it also isn't showing the kind of oversold pressure that often marks durable lows. From a level-to-level standpoint, bulls typically want to see the stock reclaim the mid-$60s area to start rebuilding a higher-low structure after the March swing low and the April swing high.

Key Resistance : $66.00 — a round-number area that also lines up closely with the 50-day EMA ($66.65), where rebounds can stall

: $66.00 — a round-number area that also lines up closely with the 50-day EMA ($66.65), where rebounds can stall Key Support: $56.50 — a nearby floor just below current price where buyers previously stepped in

Oklo Develops Clean Energy Solutions

Oklo is developing fission power plants aimed at delivering clean, reliable energy at scale, with a strategy that pairs commercial power sales with used nuclear fuel recycling services for the U.S. market. Its core product line is the Aurora "powerhouse," built around liquid metal fast reactor technology.

That long-dated buildout matters for how the stock trades after earnings: investors tend to weigh cash burn, funding runway, and execution milestones more than near-term revenue. Oklo has said it broke ground on its first Aurora powerhouse in September and continues to target deployment of its first powerhouse in 2028.

Wall Street Targets Following Q1 Results

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $103.38. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Neutral (Raises Target to $76.00) (May 14)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $76.00) (May 14) Wedbush : Outperform (Maintains Target to $110.00) (May 13)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $110.00) (May 13) Cantor Fitzgerald: Overweight (Maintains Target to $122.00) (May 13)

OKLO Stock Slides Monday Morning

OKLO Stock Price Activity: Oklo shares were down 7.33% at $57.69 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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