Roblox Shares Surge Monday: What's Driving The Move?

Roblox stock is among today’s top performers. Why are RBLX shares rallying?

Can Surging Engagement Metrics Offset Roblox's Forecast Reduction?

Roblox's bull case is leaning on usage momentum, with daily active users up 35% to 132 million and bookings up 43% year-over-year to $1.7 billion. Average monthly unique payers also rose 52% to 31 million, reinforcing why dip-buyers are willing to look past the guide-down.

Critical Levels To Watch For RBLX Stock

Even after Monday's pop, the longer-term trend is still heavy: the stock is trading 5.5% below its 20-day SMA ($49.90), 13.5% below its 50-day SMA ($54.48), 25.9% below its 100-day SMA ($63.61), and 48% below its 200-day SMA ($90.74). With the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the death cross that formed in December 2025, rallies can still get treated as counter-trend until price starts reclaiming those moving-average zones.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure fading unless buyers can rebuild momentum. On the chart, the February swing high is the nearer-term upside reference, while the May swing low is the level bulls generally don't want to see revisited.

Key Resistance : $60.00 — a round-number level that lines up with the broader 50-day zone where rebounds often stall in downtrends

: $60.00 — a round-number level that lines up with the broader 50-day zone where rebounds often stall in downtrends Key Support: $42.00 — near the recent low area and close to the bottom of the current 52-week range

What Is Roblox And How Does It Make Money?

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with nearly 150 million daily active users, built around a creator ecosystem and a virtual economy that runs on the Robux currency. The platform hosts millions of games from a wide range of creators—spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios—and Roblox provides the tools and distribution that let those experiences reach users.

Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings. That's why the market is so sensitive to guidance: engagement can look healthy (like 132 million daily active users and 31 million average monthly unique payers), but if the revenue path is being marked down, valuation and forward expectations can reset quickly.

Roblox Shares Surge Monday Morning

RBLX Stock Price Activity: Roblox shares were up 9.52% at $46.93 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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