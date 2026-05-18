ReNew Reports Q4 Double Beat, Record Full-Year Net Profit

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) reported fourth-quarter earnings Monday before the market opened. Here’s a rundown of the report.

ReNew stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s driving RNW stock higher?

Q4 Highlights

ReNew reported earnings per share of 2 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 1 cent. In addition, it reported revenue of $421.00 million, beating the consensus estimate of $298.74 million.

ReNew said net profit for fiscal year 2026 increased to INR 10,385 million from INR 4,591 million in fiscal year 2025, representing approximately 2.3-times growth year-over-year.

The company said the increase in net profit was driven by a larger operating portfolio, lower leverage and growth in its manufacturing business.

As of March 31, ReNew's portfolio totaled approximately 20 gigawatts, including 1.7 GW and 6.2 GWh of battery energy storage systems, compared to approximately 17.3 GW a year earlier.

ReNew also said commissioned capacity increased 16.6% year-over-year to approximately 12.6 GW as of March 31. The company subsequently commissioned an additional 247 MW, bringing total capacity to approximately 12.8 GW.

For fiscal-year 2026, total income increased to INR 150,635 million from INR 109,070 million in the prior fiscal year, while adjusted EBITDA increased to INR 98,503 million from INR 79,188 million.

Revenue from external sales of the company's solar module and cell manufacturing operations increased to INR 41,944 million for fiscal year 2026 from INR 13,253 million in fiscal-year 2025.

ReNew also said it currently has 6.4 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity and 2.5 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity. The company is expanding solar cell manufacturing capacity by another 4 GW, which it expects to become operational by December 2026.

ReNew Shares Spike

RNW Price Action: At the time of publication, ReNew shares are trading 5.23% higher at $5.62, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.