Nio's Growth Story In Focus Ahead Of Key Earnings Report

NIO shares are under pressure. What’s pulling NIO shares down?

Nio's April Deliveries Climb 23%

April deliveries came in at 29,356 vehicles (up 22.8% from the same month last year, but down 17.3% versus March), while a China probe into alleged "battery locking" and OTA updates that cut range by about 200 km (125 miles) keeps a compliance overhang on the group. Authorities reportedly summoned more than eight EV makers and placed three under investigation, even as Tesla and BYD denied being summoned.

NIO's first-quarter delivery pace is also part of the bull case into earnings, with first-quarter deliveries up 98.3% to 83,465 even after April's sequential slowdown.

The "battery locking" scrutiny matters for NIO because its battery management and OTA cadence are part of the ownership pitch, and the current probe centers on range losses of about 125 miles after updates. That compliance risk is why traders have kept treating the delivery beat (22.8% YoY) and the sequential drop (17.3% vs. March) as a two-sided catalyst.

NIO Stock: Key Levels And Momentum Indicators

From a longer-term trend view, NIO is still holding a constructive base: it's trading 8.7% above its 100-day SMA ($5.45) and 2% above its 200-day SMA ($5.80), and the golden cross in April keeps the intermediate trend pointed in the right direction. The near-term issue is momentum cooling, with the stock now 4.5% below the 20-day SMA ($6.20) and 2% below the 50-day SMA ($6.04), which can act like "overhead traffic" during bounces.

RSI is the cleanest read right now, sitting at 50.05 (neutral), which typically signals a tug-of-war where price can chop until a catalyst forces a breakout or breakdown. Put simply, RSI measures how stretched buying or selling has become, and a mid-range reading often means neither side has control.

Key Resistance : $7.00 — a round-number area where rebounds can stall after the recent swing high in April

: $7.00 — a round-number area where rebounds can stall after the recent swing high in April Key Support: $5.00 — a big round-number zone that can matter if sellers press the stock back toward prior demand areas

What Is NIO And How Does It Compete In The EV Market?

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures and sells premium smart electric vehicles, and it tries to stand out with battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies.

Its current model portfolio spans midsize to large sedans and SUVs, and it sold around 326,000 EVs in 2025, about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. That's why monthly delivery updates and any scrutiny around battery management or OTA software updates can quickly swing sentiment, especially when the stock is sitting near widely watched moving averages.

NIO Earnings Preview: What Analysts Expect for May 2026

The countdown is on: NIO is set to report earnings on May 21.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 24 cents (Up from Loss of 41 cents YoY)

: Loss of 24 cents (Up from Loss of 41 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $3.55 Billion (Up from $1.66 Billion YoY)

NIO Stock Price Movement On Monday

NIO Stock Price Activity: Nio shares were down 3.44% at $5.89 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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