Bloom Energy Stock Is Slumping Monday: What's Driving The Action?

Bloom Energy stock is trending lower. What’s pulling BE shares down?

What’s Driving Bloom Energy’s Recent Volatility?

The latest pullback follows a period where the stock surged after a first-quarter double beat and higher fiscal-year 2026 guidance, but traders are now fading momentum as the move gets extended and the tape turns more selective.

In that quarter, the company posted adjusted EPS of 44 cents versus 13 cents expected and revenue of $751.05 million versus $551.55 million expected, with management pointing to a 208% jump in product revenue.

Management tied the revenue jump to a 208% increase in product revenue, and the quarter included $73.6 million in operating cash flow. Bloom’s cash-flow narrative has been a key part of the bid, with operating cash flow improving by $184.3 million versus the prior-year period.

Bloom Energy Stock: Key Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, BE is still in a strong uptrend: it's trading right around its 20-day SMA ($264.17) and well above longer-term averages, including about 32.3% above the 50-day SMA ($199.62) and about 108% above the 200-day SMA ($126.99). That moving-average stack (20-day above 50-day, and the 50-day above the 200-day) keeps the bigger-picture structure bullish, even as the stock digests gains.

Momentum is the cleaner "tell" right now via MACD: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which typically means upside pressure is cooling versus the prior upswing unless buyers can reassert control. In plain terms, when MACD sits below its signal line, the trend can stay up, but the push behind it is weakening.

The longer-term context explains why pullbacks can feel abrupt: the stock is up 1262.55% over the past 12 months, and it previously hit a 52-week high in May near $310.00. RSI also entered overbought territory in May, which often precedes either sideways "digestion" or a sharper mean-reversion move back toward faster moving averages.

Key Resistance : $303.00 — a nearby round-number area near the 52-week high zone where rebounds can stall

: $303.00 — a nearby round-number area near the 52-week high zone where rebounds can stall Key Support: $249.00 — a nearby prior demand area that sits closer to the 20-day trend zone than the current price

Bloom Energy’s Benzinga Edge Scorecard Analysis

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Bloom Energy, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Bloom Energy’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic High-Flyer setup, with momentum and growth doing the heavy lifting while value screens as very weak. For longer-term bulls, that often means trend support levels matter more than "cheapness," and pullbacks can be sharper when momentum fades.

Bloom Energy Stock Price Movement Today

BE Stock Price Activity: Bloom Energy shares were down 2.48% at $269.11 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock