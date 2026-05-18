What's Going On With LanzaTech Stock Monday?

The offering is part of a strategy to bolster its financial position and is set to close around May 18, 2026, pending customary closing conditions.

This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its capital structure and operational capabilities.

LNZA Technical Analysis: Oversold Signals And Key Levels

LNZA is still in a deep drawdown over the past year (down 66.37%), and the chart is dominated by how far price has fallen below its trend gauges—trading 60.6% below the 50-day SMA and 56.4% below the 200-day SMA. Even with a golden cross in May, the current price being so far under the major moving averages suggests the longer-term trend pressure is still in control.

Momentum is the clearest tell right now: RSI is 27.86, which signals the move is stretched to the downside and often coincides with “oversold” conditions where bounces can start—but it doesn’t guarantee one. In other words, RSI measures how extended the recent selling has become, and LNZA is currently in the zone where sellers can begin to exhaust.

Key Resistance : $10.00 — a nearby round-number level where rebounds can stall quickly

: $10.00 — a nearby round-number level where rebounds can stall quickly Key Support: $8.00 — a nearby floor near the 52-week low zone ($7.88) where buyers may try to defend

What LanzaTech (LNZA) Does

LanzaTech Global is a provider of carbon management and conversion technologies, focused on transforming waste materials into high-value fuels, chemicals, and critical industrial inputs. Its mission is to drive energy resilience, industrial competitiveness, and supply chain security by leveraging scalable biotechnology solutions to maximize the value of domestic resources.

The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), Asia, and Australia, with the majority of its revenue generated from North America. The recent capital raise through a registered direct offering is a strategic move to enhance its financial flexibility and support its innovative projects in carbon management.

Earnings Snapshot

Last week, the company reported first quarter loss per share of $1.77, beating the consensus loss of $6.47. Meanwhile, revenue of $12.0 million, came slightly below expectations of $12.2 million.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had $23.8 million in total cash and restricted cash.

Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, Board Chair and CEO of LanzaTech said the company’s transformation strategy is beginning to produce tangible financial improvements, highlighting that restructuring efforts launched in mid-2025 helped cut first-quarter 2026 operating expenses by 59% year over year while supporting continued progress on strategic priorities.

She also pointed to several operational milestones achieved during the quarter, including guaranteed performance validation using municipal solid waste in Japan, which she described as an important step in converting difficult waste streams into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

In the U.K., the company finalized a site for its integrated SAF facility, moving the project closer to engineering, permitting and commercialization. Meanwhile, LanzaTech continued advancing its India initiative focused on using agricultural residue feedstocks, underscoring the adaptability of its platform across diverse waste sources.

LNZA Price Action: LanzaTech Global shares were down 15.42% at $8.23 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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