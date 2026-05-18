POET Technologies Shares Slide Monday: What's Going On?

POET Technologies shares are climbing with conviction. Why is POET stock up today?

What Is Driving POET Technologies’ Recent Momentum?

Critical Price Levels To Watch For POET Stock

After a 239.79% run over the past 12 months, POET is still trading well above its major trend gauges: about 60.7% above the 20-day SMA ($11.03) and roughly 166.3% above the 200-day SMA ($6.66). That kind of separation often signals strong trend control, but it also raises the odds of sharp pullbacks if momentum cools.

MACD is the cleaner momentum lens here: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving momentum versus the prior downswing. In plain terms, when MACD is above its signal line, it suggests buyers are regaining control and downside pressure is easing.

Key Resistance : $20.81 — the 52-week high zone that can act as an overhead supply area if the stock revisits prior peaks

: $20.81 — the 52-week high zone that can act as an overhead supply area if the stock revisits prior peaks Key Support: $11.03 — near the 20-day SMA, a level that often becomes the first "trend support" on pullbacks

What Does POET Technologies Do?

POET Technologies Inc. Common Shares is a design and development company building high-speed optical engines, light source products, and custom optical modules for AI systems and hyperscale data centers. The core of the story is the POET Optical Interposer, a patented platform designed to integrate electronic and photonic devices into a single chip using wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

That matters for the current move because the partnerships being discussed are directly tied to scaling optical connectivity for AI infrastructure, where bandwidth and power efficiency are key constraints. The company operates across the United States, Canada, Singapore and China, and it has also discussed shifting production capacity from China to Malaysia as it scales.

POET Stock Price Activity Monday Morning

POET Stock Price Activity: POET Technologies shares were down 4.70% at $15.23 Monday morning, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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