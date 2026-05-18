Why Is Auddia Stock Gaining Monday?

The move adds to momentum from Friday, when Auddia filed an S-4 registration statement with the SEC tied to its planned merger with Thramann Holdings LLC. The combined company is expected to rebrand as McCarthy Finney and trade under the Nasdaq ticker MCFN.

Auddia said the benchmark supports the scale of LT350's distributed AI infrastructure platform, which it previously said could support up to 960,000 GPUs.

Auddia Technical Analysis

From a trend perspective, AUUD is still in a deep longer-term downtrend: it's trading 49.9% below its 50-day SMA ($4.13) and 79.2% below its 200-day SMA ($9.94), which tells you rallies are still fighting overhead supply.

The 20-day area is the near-term battleground, with price sitting close to the 20-day EMA ($2.20) and just above the 20-day SMA ($2.17), a setup that can support short bursts higher if buyers keep defending that zone.

MACD is the cleaner momentum read right now: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving momentum versus the prior downswing.

In plain English, that "above the signal line" posture suggests downside pressure is easing, even if the bigger trend hasn't flipped back to bullish.

The moving-average structure still leans bearish, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA.

Zooming out, the stock's recent swing low in May and swing high in April frame the current range, and the 52-week range ($1.16 to $56.13) underscores how sharp the longer-term drawdown has been.

Key Resistance : $2.20 — sitting right on the 20-day EMA, a level that often acts like a "line in the sand" during early trend-change attempts

: $2.20 — sitting right on the 20-day EMA, a level that often acts like a "line in the sand" during early trend-change attempts Key Support: $2.17 — aligned with the 20-day SMA, where short-term buyers often try to defend pullbacks

AUUD Stock Price Activity: Auddia shares were up 11.23% at $2.18 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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