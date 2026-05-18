SoFi Shares Stabilize As Investors Weigh Record Growth Against Tight Guidance

SoFi Technologies stock is trading near recent lows. What’s ahead for SOFI stock?

What Is Driving SoFi’s Recent Movement?

SoFi's push-pull is still anchored to first-quarter fundamentals: record loan originations of $12.2 billion and revenue of $1.08 billion that beat a $1.05 billion Street view, but a tight guide that left little room for error. Management guided adjusted net revenue to about $1.115 billion versus a $1.12 billion consensus view, with EPS guided to a range of 10 cents to 11 cents.

Operational momentum is also part of the bull case, with members up 35% to 14.7 million and total products up 39% to 22.2 million, which is why traders keep probing for a floor near current levels. The market's debate remains whether those growth metrics can offset a guide that's only about $5 million below consensus on revenue.

Critical Levels To Watch For SOFI Stock

From a longer-term trend lens, SoFi is still in a "rebound but not repaired" posture: the stock is trading 7.5% below its 20-day SMA ($16.93) and 8.1% below its 50-day SMA ($17.05), with bigger overhead pressure from the 100-day SMA ($20.18) and 200-day SMA ($23.48). The death cross that formed in March (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) reinforces the idea that rallies can run into supply before the trend truly improves.

That "under the moving averages" profile has been consistent across recent sessions, including readings that put SoFi about 33.5% below the 200-day SMA near $23.51. The move mirrors the same technical ceiling highlighted as rallies stayed choppy while price tried to base above the $12.74 52-week low.

Momentum also leans defensive using MACD as the primary read: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which suggests upside pressure is fading versus the prior upswing unless buyers can reclaim that baseline. In plain English, MACD compares shorter-term momentum to a slower-moving baseline, and being below the signal line often means bounces are more likely to stall than extend.

Key Support: $15.00 — a nearby round-number zone where buyers previously stepped in during pullbacks

SoFi Technologies Benzinga Edge Scorecard

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for SoFi Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Weak (Score: 10.99) — The stock's trend profile is still lagging, which fits with price sitting below key moving averages.

: Weak (Score: 10.99) — The stock's trend profile is still lagging, which fits with price sitting below key moving averages. Growth: Strong (Score: 98.18) — The model is flagging strong growth characteristics, which helps explain why the market stays sensitive to guidance and execution.

The Verdict: SoFi Technologies’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with weak momentum, meaning the fundamental narrative can stay compelling even while the chart remains technically pressured. For longer-term bulls, the cleaner setup usually comes when momentum improves, and price starts reclaiming key moving averages rather than just defending round-number support.

SOFI Stock Price Activity Today

SOFI Stock Price Activity: SoFi Technologies shares were trading at $15.56 during pre-market trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock