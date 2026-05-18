Why Is UnitedHealth Stock Trading Lower On Monday?

According to Berkshire's latest 13F filing, reflecting holdings as of March 31, the conglomerate exited its entire position of about 5 million shares in UNH.

The move is notable as Berkshire initiated the stake only in the second quarter of 2025, holding the stock for less than a year.

Warren Buffett's fund bought little more than 5 million shares, and Burry disclosed in 13F filings that he purchased call contracts against 350,000 shares of UnitedHealth.

The divestment represents one element of a comprehensive portfolio realignment being executed by Greg Abel, who formally assumed the role of CEO at Berkshire on January 1 following Warren Buffett's transition.

UnitedHealth Tracks Employee AI Usage As Company Expands Automation Push

In a separate update, UnitedHealth is reportedly monitoring how frequently certain employees use artificial intelligence tools as the healthcare giant accelerates efforts to integrate AI across its business operations.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg noted that the company is tracking whether some workers in its Optum services division are using AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Copilot at least once a day.

AI Adoption Becomes Key Internal Metric

A spokesperson for UnitedHealth told Bloomberg that the company is investing heavily in AI to reshape how it operates and organizes work in the future.

The spokesperson added that UnitedHealth has already implemented more than 1,000 AI use cases while increasing AI-related training for employees and outside customers.

An internal training document reviewed by Bloomberg outlined an engagement dashboard designed to monitor AI adoption, employee training progress, and areas where usage remains limited.

The document also highlighted several operational gains tied to AI tools. According to the material, AI applications helped avoid the need for more than 15 million calls, processed hundreds of millions of claims, and generated over 150 million lines of code.

The training initiative, referred to internally as AI Dojo, also included favorable feedback from employees who completed the program.

AI Push Tied To Broader Recovery Strategy

Last year, UnitedHealth began testing a platform called Optum Real, which is intended to accelerate medical claims processing.

Company executive remarks in April indicated UnitedHealth plans to invest approximately $1.5 billion into AI this year. The company also said it is generating at least a two-to-one return on those investments, with benefits materializing within the first year.

UnitedHealth reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued fiscal 2026 earnings guidance above estimates.

The U.S.-based healthcare mammoth reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $7.23, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58.

Revenues increased 2% year over year to $111.721 billion, beating the consensus of $109.58 billion.

UNH Price Action: UnitedHealth Group shares were down 3.05% at $381.84 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, UNH has gained about 18.0% versus a 4.3% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 16% year-to-date compared to the index's 7.8% gain.

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