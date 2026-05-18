What's Going On With Robo.ai Stock Monday?

Robo.ai Expands AI Infrastructure Push With NeuroStream

The company said the platform could reduce AI data storage costs by $1,000 to $1,500 annually per terabyte. Neurovia said it used a 5.5GB 4K 60fps video for internal benchmarking.

Showcases Platform At ISNR 2026

Robo.ai’s subsidiary, Neurovia AI, will make its debut at the 9th International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026).

The event brings together international officials, technology partners, and security stakeholders from across the industry.

At the exhibition, Neurovia AI plans to showcase the NeuroStream AI data processing platform. The platform targets national security, smart city infrastructure, and unmanned systems applications.

The company plans to engage with government agencies and system integrators during ISNR 2026. Discussions will focus on deploying low-latency, high-security AI data infrastructure across public and private sectors.

CTO Highlights Demand For Sovereign AI Infrastructure

“Neurovia’s solutions address the growing demand for sovereign AI infrastructure,” said Neurovia AI Chief Technology Officer Mansoor Ali Khan.

“ISNR 2026 provides an ideal platform for Neurovia to work closely with government entities, security communities, and industry partners to alleviate the infrastructure and data burden, and to unleash the full AI potential.”

Robo.ai Price Action

AIIO Stock Price Activity: Robo.ai shares were up 16.92% at $4.70 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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