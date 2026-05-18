Nokia Shares Edge Higher Following Patent Victory, Management Revamp

Nokia stock is showing upward bias. What’s next for NOK stock?

What’s Driving Nokia’s Licensing Outlook?

Nokia's UK licensing outlook is back in play after a British appeals court sided with Acer and Asus and halted litigation over fair patent licensing terms, raising fresh questions about how predictable the company's licensing revenue stream will be.

The court fight also centered on video coding technology, and Nokia's push to resolve terms via arbitration led judges to permanently pause the London claims and cancel a trial that had been scheduled for June and July.

Nokia also named Emma Falck as President of Mobile Infrastructure and a member of its Group Leadership Team, effective Sept. 1, with CEO Justin Hotard pointing to an AI-native 5G Advanced and 6G infrastructure push.

Falck joins from Siemens, where she led Smart Infrastructure Buildings products and global technology operations, adding operational credibility to Nokia's effort to translate next-gen network roadmaps into carrier spend.

Nokia Stock: Key Levels To Watch

Nokia is still in a strong longer-term uptrend, up 166.22% over the past 12 months and trading 14.6% above its 20-day SMA ($12.38) and 103.1% above its 200-day SMA ($6.98). That kind of separation often signals strong trend control, but it can also mean pullbacks get sharper when headlines hit because there's more "air" back to moving-average support.

The moving-average structure remains bullish, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross (50-day SMA over the 200-day SMA) that occurred in October 2025. For momentum, MACD is above its signal line with a positive histogram, which in plain English suggests downside pressure is easing versus the prior downswing even if price chops around near highs.

Key Resistance : $15.19 — the 52-week high reached in May, which can act as an overhead supply zone

: $15.19 — the 52-week high reached in May, which can act as an overhead supply zone Key Support: $12.38 — aligns closely with the 20-day SMA, a common "first test" level during trend pullbacks

Nokia Benzinga Edge Scorecard Overview

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Nokia, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Nokia’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven profile, with strong Momentum and Quality readings doing most of the heavy lifting. The trade-off is that Value is only moderate, so the chart may stay sensitive to licensing headlines and any shift in forward expectations.

Nokia Stock Price Activity Today

NOK Stock Price Activity: Nokia shares were trading at $14.25 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock