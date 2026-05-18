Brady Reports Q1 Earnings Beat, Raises FY26 EPS Guidance

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) reported first-quarter earnings on Monday before the market opened. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Brady shares are powering higher. Why is BRC stock up today?

Q1 Highlights

Brady reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.50, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34. In addition, it reported revenue of $435.23 million, beating the consensus estimate of $406.07 million, and representing a 13.8% increase year-over-year.

"Our investment in research & development resulted in strong organic sales growth globally, along with a record quarter of adjusted earnings per share," said Brady President and CEO Russell Shaller.

Shaller said new product launches over the last several years, along with data center construction, helped drive sales growth. He also highlighted the company's agreement to acquire Honeywell's Productivity Solutions and Services business, which Brady expects to close in the second half of calendar 2026.

"I'm incredibly excited to execute our plans for growth and expand our portfolio through PSS with high-quality mobility and scanning solutions, which are highly complementary to Brady's portfolio of printers, software and specialty adhesive materials," Shaller said.

CFO Ann Thornton said cash flow from operating activities increased more than 30% year-over-year to $78.2 million in the quarter. The company also returned $16.7 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

Thornton said Brady ended the quarter with a net cash position of $148.6 million, which supports continued investment in organic growth and the planned acquisition of the Productivity Solutions and Services business.

Guidance

Brady raised its fiscal-year 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance from between $4.95 and $5.15 to between $5.20 and $5.30, versus the consensus estimate of $5.01.

Brady Shares Soar Higher

BRC Price Action: At the time of publication, Brady shares are trading 4.30% higher at $74.00, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.