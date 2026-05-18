What's Going On With Marvell Stock Monday?

Nasdaq futures are up 0.06% while S&P 500 futures have shed 0.05%. That mixed tape is still supportive enough for high-momentum semis to stay bid into the open, with MRVL holding near the upper end of its 52-week range.

Technical Analysis

MRVL is still in a strong longer-term uptrend, with price well above every major moving average: about 10.1% above the 20-day SMA ($164.60) and roughly 94.4% above the 200-day SMA ($93.23).

The 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA keeps the near-term trend constructive, and the golden cross that formed in October 2025 continues to reinforce the broader bullish structure.

Momentum is the main question mark right now: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure cooling versus the prior upswing.

In plain terms, MACD below the signal line often means the trend can keep rising, but it's doing so with less "push" unless momentum re-accelerates.

Key Support: $147.00 — a prior buyer-defense zone that also sits closer to the rising intermediate trend area than today's price

Marvell Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Marvell Technology is set to report earnings on May 27, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 75 cents (Up from 62 cents YoY)

: 75 cents (Up from 62 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $2.40 Billion (Up from $1.90 Billion YoY)

: $2.40 Billion (Up from $1.90 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 57.6x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $137.30. Recent analyst moves include:

TD Cowen : Hold (Raises forecast to $190.00) (May 15)

: Hold (Raises forecast to $190.00) (May 15) RBC Capital : Outperform (Raises forecast to $200.00) (May 14)

: Outperform (Raises forecast to $200.00) (May 14) UBS: Buy (Raises forecast to $195.00) (May 4)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Marvell Technology, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Marvell Technology’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic High-Flyer setup—elite Growth and Momentum paired with very weak Value. For longer-term holders, the trade-off is clear: the trend is strong, but expectations are high, so pullbacks can get sharper if upcoming results don't keep pace.

Marvell Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because MRVL carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

MRVL Stock Price Activity: Marvell Technology shares were up 1.76% at $180.00 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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