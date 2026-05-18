Why Is NextNRG Stock Soaring Monday?

Earnings Snapshot

Revenue rose 29% year over year to $21.1 million, exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of $18.1 million. The increase was driven by continued expansion of the company's mobile fueling business, including higher fuel delivery volumes and improved average pricing per gallon across existing markets.

Gross profit increased to $1.7 million from $517,969 in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin improved to 8.1% from 3.2%, aided by better route optimization, stronger fleet utilization and improved operational efficiency across the fueling platform.

Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $1.16 million from a loss of $3.40 million a year earlier, primarily due to lower interest expense and higher gross profit.

The company reported a loss of 7 cents per share, compared with analyst expectations for a loss of 8 cents per share.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $208,048 as of March 31, 2026.

NextNRG Technical Levels In Focus

From a technical standpoint, the stock is trading 53.4% above its 20-day simple moving average and 35.1% above its 50-day simple moving average, signaling improving short-term momentum.

However, shares remain 23% below the 100-day simple moving average and 54.7% below the 200-day simple moving average, indicating longer-term weakness remains intact.

The moving average convergence divergence indicator remained below its signal line with a negative histogram, suggesting upside momentum may be slowing following the recent rally unless buying pressure strengthens further.

The stock's moving-average structure also remains bearish overall, with the 20-day simple moving average below the 50-day average and the 50-day average below the 200-day average.

A recent swing high formed in March, followed by a swing low in April, making the current rally an important test of the stock's post-April recovery trend.

Key resistance is near 50 cents, a potential pivot level following the sharp premarket move.

Renewable Energy And Fueling Platform Strategy

NextNRG is developing an integrated platform that combines solar energy generation, battery storage, smart microgrids, wireless electric-vehicle charging and on-demand fuel delivery services.

The company aims to bridge traditional fuel demand with clean-energy and AI-driven infrastructure solutions, leaving the stock sensitive to both renewable-energy sentiment and broader trends in energy logistics and electrification.

NextNRG Price Action

NXXT Price Action: NextNRG shares were up 91.51% at $0.53 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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