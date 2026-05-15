Quantum Computing Shares Pull Back As Investors Digest Post-Earnings Surge

Quantum Computing stock is showing notable weakness. Why are QUBT shares down?

What Drove Quantum Computing’s Recent Stock Movement?

CEO Yuping Huang also pointed to "accessible, scalable and affordable quantum machines," keeping the narrative focused on commercialization rather than pure R&D.

Critical Levels To Watch For QUBT Stock

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which suggests downside pressure is easing versus the prior downswing. In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line, it often means sellers are losing control even if price hasn't fully reclaimed the longer-term trend.

The bigger structural overhang is the death cross from December 2025 (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), which can keep rallies choppy until the 200-day SMA is reclaimed. The recent swing low in March and swing high in May help define the current range, and the May break below support is a reminder that failed levels can turn into overhead supply on rebounds.

Key Support: $10.00 — a nearby round-number level where buyers previously stepped in, and it sits close to the 200-day EMA ($10.59)

QUBT Stock Slides Friday

QUBT Stock Price Activity: Quantum Computing shares were down 9.46% at $10.63 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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