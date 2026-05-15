Virgin Galactic Shares Fall As Investors Weigh Cash Burn Against Flight Timeline

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) shares are trading lower Friday afternoon as traders focus on its $93 million negative free cash flow and $251 million cash balance. Here’s what investors need to know.

Virgin Galactic Holdings stock is taking a hit today. Why is SPCE stock falling?

Virgin Galactic Q1 Highlights

Virgin Galactic late Thursday posted first-quarter revenue of $227,000 versus estimates of $190,000 and reported a loss of 81 cents per share versus expectations for a loss of 88 cents. Management said it delivered the first of its new spaceships from the assembly hangar to the test-and-launch hangar, with ground testing underway and flight testing targeted for the third quarter and spaceflight in fourth quarter of this year.

The company said it used $54 million of cash in operating activities and generated negative free cash flow of $93 million, ending the quarter with $251 million in total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. For the second quarter, it guided free cash flow to between negative $87 million and negative $92 million, with sequential improvement expected each quarter this year starting in the second quarter.

Critical SPCE Levels To Watch After Recent Declines

From a trend perspective, SPCE is trying to stabilize after a rough 12 months (down 17.01%), and it's now trading slightly above its shorter moving averages—about 3.5% above the 20-day SMA ($2.69) and 5.2% above the 50-day SMA ($2.65). The bigger issue is the longer trend: the stock is still 12.7% below the 200-day SMA ($3.19), which often acts like "overhead gravity" until price can reclaim it.

Momentum is leaning constructive on MACD: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving momentum versus the prior downswing even if the longer-term trend hasn't fully flipped. In plain English, when MACD is above the signal line, it suggests downside pressure is easing and rebounds have a better chance of following through.

Key levels are fairly clean here, with traders likely watching whether the stock can build a base above the mid-$2s or gets pulled back into the recent range.

Key Resistance : $3.50 — a round-number area that can cap rebounds, especially with the 200-day averages still overhead

: $3.50 — a round-number area that can cap rebounds, especially with the 200-day averages still overhead Key Support: $2.50 — a nearby floor area that sits close to the current consolidation zone above the 52-week low ($2.13)

What Is Virgin Galactic’s Business Model?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is a U.S.-based vertically integrated aerospace company focused on human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, and it also manufactures air and space vehicles.

The company is building a spaceflight system meant to deliver a multi-day experience that culminates in a flight with views of Earth and several minutes of weightlessness, launching from Spaceport America in New Mexico.

SPCE Stock Price Activity On Friday

SPCE Stock Price Activity: Virgin Galactic Holdings shares were down 2.08% at $2.81 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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