Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Person holding mobile phone with logo of American aerospace company Virgin Galactic LLC on screen in front of web page.
May 15, 2026 2:19 PM 3 min read

Virgin Galactic Shares Fall As Investors Weigh Cash Burn Against Flight Timeline

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) shares are trading lower Friday afternoon as traders focus on its $93 million negative free cash flow and $251 million cash balance. Here’s what investors need to know.

Virgin Galactic Q1 Highlights

Virgin Galactic late Thursday posted first-quarter revenue of $227,000 versus estimates of $190,000 and reported a loss of 81 cents per share versus expectations for a loss of 88 cents. Management said it delivered the first of its new spaceships from the assembly hangar to the test-and-launch hangar, with ground testing underway and flight testing targeted for the third quarter and spaceflight in fourth quarter of this year.

The company said it used $54 million of cash in operating activities and generated negative free cash flow of $93 million, ending the quarter with $251 million in total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. For the second quarter, it guided free cash flow to between negative $87 million and negative $92 million, with sequential improvement expected each quarter this year starting in the second quarter.

Critical SPCE Levels To Watch After Recent Declines

From a trend perspective, SPCE is trying to stabilize after a rough 12 months (down 17.01%), and it's now trading slightly above its shorter moving averages—about 3.5% above the 20-day SMA ($2.69) and 5.2% above the 50-day SMA ($2.65). The bigger issue is the longer trend: the stock is still 12.7% below the 200-day SMA ($3.19), which often acts like "overhead gravity" until price can reclaim it.

Momentum is leaning constructive on MACD: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving momentum versus the prior downswing even if the longer-term trend hasn't fully flipped. In plain English, when MACD is above the signal line, it suggests downside pressure is easing and rebounds have a better chance of following through.

Key levels are fairly clean here, with traders likely watching whether the stock can build a base above the mid-$2s or gets pulled back into the recent range.

  • Key Resistance: $3.50 — a round-number area that can cap rebounds, especially with the 200-day averages still overhead
  • Key Support: $2.50 — a nearby floor area that sits close to the current consolidation zone above the 52-week low ($2.13)

What Is Virgin Galactic’s Business Model?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is a U.S.-based vertically integrated aerospace company focused on human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, and it also manufactures air and space vehicles.

The company is building a spaceflight system meant to deliver a multi-day experience that culminates in a flight with views of Earth and several minutes of weightlessness, launching from Spaceport America in New Mexico.

SPCE Stock Price Activity On Friday

SPCE Stock Price Activity: Virgin Galactic Holdings shares were down 2.08% at $2.81 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved