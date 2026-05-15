Diabetes Tech Player DexCom Lays Out 2030 Growth Vision

Company Highlights Long-Term Margin Expansion Goals

The diabetes technology company in an SEC filing said it expects organic revenue growth of more than 10% annually through 2030.

DexCom also projected a 2030 adjusted gross profit margin between 67% and 69%.

In addition, the company forecasts an adjusted operating profit margin of 29% to 30% by 2030, along with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 36% to 37%.

DexCom Authorizes New $1 Billion Buyback Program

Separately, DexCom announced that its board approved a new share repurchase program allowing the company to buy back up to $1 billion of its common stock.

The repurchase authorization will remain in effect until no later than June 30, 2027.

As part of the approval, DexCom terminated its previous repurchase program, under which approximately $250 million remained available for future buybacks.

Independent Directors

Concurrently, DexCom and Elliott Investment Management on Thursday agreed to work together to appoint two new independent directors to DexCom's Board.

The search will focus on candidates with MedTech leadership or operational expertise to help support the company's long-term growth strategy and expanding global customer base. Following these additions, Dexcom has appointed six new independent directors since early 2023.

Recent Performance

In April, DexCom reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, beating the consensus of 47 cents, with sales of $1.19 billion, beating the consensus of $1.175 billion.

The company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 sales guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion compared to the consensus of $5.23 billion.

DXCM Price Action: DexCom shares were up 7.23% at $62.00 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Over the past month, DXCM has declined about 5.2% versus a 6.6% rise in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 10% year-to-date compared to the index's 8.1% gain.

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