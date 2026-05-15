USA Rare Earth Shares Fall As Broad Market Selloff Overshadows Bullish Outlook

USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR) shares are trading lower Friday afternoon as traders weigh a fresh bullish analyst update against a broad risk-off tape.

USA Rare Earth's dip is also landing after a first-quarter print that showed adjusted losses of 12 cents per share on $5.7 million in revenue, both ahead of expectations.

USA Rare Earth stock is under selling pressure. Why is USAR stock trading lower?

Cantor Fitzgerald Lifts USA Rare Earth Price Target To $35

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an Overweight rating and lifted its 12-month price target to $35 from $30, pointing to accelerating production, an acquisition expected to close in the third quarter, and expanding European capacity alongside stronger U.S. government backing. The firm also highlighted a pending $1.6 billion Department of Commerce funding agreement under the CHIPS Program that it expects to finalize this month.

USA Rare Earth's recent earnings update reinforced the execution angle, with revenue of $5.7 million topping the $4.23 million Street estimate while adjusted losses narrowed to 12 cents versus 14 cents expected. Management also pointed to a $1.5 billion PIPE financing and said it plans to host an investor day in third-quarter 2026, a potential catalyst window for updated ramp and acquisition integration milestones.

Critical Technical Levels For USAR Stock

The longer-term trend still leans bullish: shares are trading about 20.7% above the 50-day SMA ($20.27) and 30.4% above the 200-day SMA ($18.75), with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA. Near-term, price is trading 0.9% below the 20-day SMA ($24.67), which often acts like a "line in the sand" for short-term trend traders.

Momentum is the main watch item right now: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which suggests upside pressure is cooling versus the prior upswing unless buyers can reassert control. In plain English, MACD compares two trend speeds, and being below the signal line typically means the recent push higher is losing steam.

Key Resistance : $26.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall

: $26.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $21.50 — a nearby prior demand zone that sits closer to the stock's intermediate trend area

What Is USA Rare Earth’s Business Model?

USA Rare Earth Inc is building a vertically integrated rare earth magnet supply chain aimed at energy, mobility and U.S. national security, with a focus on NdFeB magnet manufacturing in the United States. The company is also working to secure domestic rare earth and critical minerals supply, extraction and processing so it can feed its own plant and sell surplus materials to third parties.

That strategy ties directly to the current catalyst: the bull case depends on scaling magnet output and "de-risking" the supply chain with government support and international sourcing. While it operates across the United States and international markets (with its largest revenue contribution coming from International), the investment narrative is centered on building a Western alternative to China-linked rare earth supply.

USA Rare Earth Analyst Rating Updates

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $34.25. Recent analyst moves include:

Wedbush : Outperform (Maintains Target to $35.00) (May 14)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $35.00) (May 14) Cantor Fitzgerald : Overweight (Raises Target to $35.00) (May 14)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $35.00) (May 14) Wedbush: Outperform (Raises Target to $35.00) (May 12)

USAR Stock Edges Lower Friday Afternoon

USAR Stock Price Activity: USA Rare Earth shares were down 0.60% at $24.68 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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