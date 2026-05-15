Li Auto Unveils 6-Seat Family SUV Li9

The stock’s decline comes as broader market indices are also experiencing downward pressure, with the S&P 500 down 0.90% and the Nasdaq falling by 1.16%, indicating a challenging environment for many stocks.

Li Auto officially launched the Li L9, a premium smart electric vehicle, with prices set at RMB459,800 ($67,766.15) and RMB509,800 for its Ultra and Livis trims, respectively.

The company’s focus on expanding its product lineup in the new energy vehicle market is crucial as it aims to capture a larger share of the growing demand for electric vehicles in China.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading at $18.46, which is 0.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $18.29, but 7.5% below its 200-day SMA of $19.94. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, suggesting that downside pressure is easing, indicating a potential for improving momentum despite the current price action.

Key Resistance : $19.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $19.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $17.00 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.

The stock has seen a significant decline of 35.34% over the past 12 months, reflecting broader market trends and potential company-specific challenges.

Li Auto is a leading Chinese NEV manufacturer that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart NEVs. The company started volume production of its first model, Li One, in November 2019.

The model is a six-seater, large, premium plug-in electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and advanced smart vehicle solutions. It sold over 400,000 NEVs in 2025, accounting for about 3% of China’s passenger new energy vehicle market.

The recent launch of the Li L9 is part of Li Auto’s strategy to expand its product line, including both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), targeting a broader consumer base.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Li Auto is set to report earnings on May 28, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 7 cents (Down from 13 cents)

: 7 cents (Down from 13 cents) Revenue Estimate : $3.14 billion (Down from $3.57 billion)

: $3.14 billion (Down from $3.57 billion) Valuation: P/E of 121.3x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $18.82. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Underweight (Raises Target to $15.50) (March 13)

: Underweight (Raises Target to $15.50) (March 13) Jefferies : Downgraded to Hold (Lowers Target to $17.50) (January 23)

: Downgraded to Hold (Lowers Target to $17.50) (January 23) Citigroup: Neutral (Lowers Target to $18.50) (January 15)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Li Auto Inc. American Depositary Shares, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 88.73 — Indicates strong value relative to peers.

: 88.73 — Indicates strong value relative to peers. Growth : 39.76 — Suggests moderate growth potential.

: 39.76 — Suggests moderate growth potential. Momentum: 14.09 — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Li Auto’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong value proposition but weak momentum, indicating a potential value-oriented setup that may require careful monitoring for growth opportunities.

Top ETF Exposure

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSE:HAIL): 2.22% Weight

(NYSE:HAIL): 2.22% Weight Intelligent Livermore ETF (NASDAQ:LIVR): 3.01% Weight

Significance: Because LI carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

LI Price Action: Li Auto shares were down 3.74% at $18.55 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Haggardous50000 via Shutterstock