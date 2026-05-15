Globant Stock Surges As AI Pods Drive Growth Strategy

Earnings Snapshot

Adjusted EPS of $1.50, in line with consensus expectations.

Revenue of $607.1 million slightly exceeded the $601.7 million estimate.

Adjusted gross margin declined to 37.0% from 38.0% a year ago quarter, and adjusted operating margin narrowed to 14.1% from 14.8% in the prior year.

As of March 31, 2026, cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $200.5 million.

The company also repurchased $50 million of shares during the quarter, with $25 million remaining under its current buyback authorization.

Segment & Geographies Performance

Geographically, revenue was derived 53.5% from North America, 20.5% from Latin America, 19.7% from Europe, and 6.3% from new markets, with the U.S., Argentina, Spain, and Saudi Arabia serving as the top contributors within each region.

The company's top customer accounted for 8.9% of revenue, while the top five and top 10 customers represented 21.1% and 30.5%, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, Globant served 943 customers generating more than $100,000 in annual revenue, including 333 accounts contributing over $1 million annually, slightly down from 341 a year earlier.

Executive Commentary

“Our AI Pods are the engine of this transformation, with ARR reaching $32.8 million as of March 2026. We are moving beyond the traditional ‘seats’ model by becoming the AI-native partner that collapses the boundary between software and services, redefining what it means to be a professional services firm in the AI era,” said Martín Migoya, Globant’s CEO and co-founder.

“Our first-quarter revenue exceeded the high end of our guidance, bolstered by the growth of our top clients. By driving Revenue Per Head to company record levels, we are proving we can deliver higher value with greater efficiency. Furthermore, we demonstrated strong financial health by generating $36.1 million in free cash flow,” he added.

”Having successfully completed our previous share repurchase program during Q2, we are pleased to announce a new $125 million plan to continue returning value to our shareholders. As we look ahead, we remain focused on maintaining this discipline to capture the opportunities in our pipeline,” stated Juan Urthiague, Globant’s CFO.

Outlook

The company reaffirmed its FY26 adjusted EPS guidance range of $6.10–$6.50, compared with the $6.25 consensus estimate.

Globant also modestly narrowed its FY2026 revenue outlook to $2.462 billion–$2.508 billion, from the prior range of $2.460 billion–$2.510 billion, versus analyst expectations of $2.478 billion.

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS of $1.45–$1.55 against consensus estimates of $1.54, and revenue of $610 million- $616 million, compared with the $613.4 million estimate.

Analyst View

Several analysts lowered the price forecast on the stock following the earnings release:

GLOB Price Action: Globant shares were up 13.06% at $38.53 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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