Starbucks Stock Holds Steady As Investors Digest Extensive Corporate Restructuring Plan

Starbucks stock is trading at elevated levels. Where are SBUX shares going?

Corporate Layoffs And Regional Office Consolidations

The filing, dated May 13, outlines a significant expansion of the company's “Back to Starbucks” turnaround strategy aimed at driving long-term growth. To achieve these goals, the coffee giant is streamlining its global support organization and consolidating its non-retail footprint from its headquarters in Seattle.

The restructuring includes the elimination of 300 U.S. corporate roles across marketing, human resources and supply chain departments, alongside the closure of regional offices in Atlanta, Chicago and Dallas. Starbucks expects to incur approximately $400 million in restructuring charges, with roughly $120 million allocated for employee separation benefits.

Despite these cuts, the company is pivoting toward a new operations hub in Nashville, where state officials are currently debating a $30 million incentive package to support the expansion.

While the immediate costs are substantial, the market’s neutral reaction suggests investors are balancing these charges against the potential for improved operational efficiency under the current leadership.

Critical Levels To Watch For SBUX Stock

From a longer-term trend perspective, SBUX is still in a constructive uptrend: it's trading 3.3% above its 20-day SMA, 8% above its 50-day SMA, 11.1% above its 100-day SMA, and 17.2% above its 200-day SMA. That stacked alignment typically signals buyers have been willing to step in on pullbacks rather than sell rallies.

The golden cross that formed in January (50-day SMA moving above the 200-day SMA) remains an important "trend regime" marker, and it helps explain why dips have tended to be bought since the March swing low. The more immediate question is whether the stock can build a new base after the May swing high and May 52-week high, or whether it needs a deeper reset.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving momentum versus the prior downswing. In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line, it suggests downside pressure is easing and buyers are regaining control at the margin.

Key Support: $85.50 — a prior buyer-defense zone that lines up with the broader 52-week low area, making it a key "line in the sand" if the trend weakens

SBUX Stock Trades Flat Friday Afternoon

SBUX Stock Price Activity: Starbucks shares were down 0.20% at $106.20 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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