Why Mobix Labs Stock Is Falling On Friday?

Mobix Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MOBX) shares are down on Friday, following a massive 144% surge from Wednesday's close of $1.74 to Thursday's peak of $4.25.

Retail traders appear to be taking profits after the stock’s rapid vertical move.

The Nasdaq is down 1.19%, while the S&P 500 is down 0.92%.

Strategic Acquisition Drives Momentum

The initial rally began after the company announced a plan to acquire Special Project Delivery LLC (SPD).

SPD focuses on U.S. supply chains for rare earth elements and critical minerals. These materials are essential for F-35 jets and Virginia-class submarines.

Mobix chair James Peterson noted that the defense industry is increasingly dependent on strategic materials, making SPD “the right platform at exactly the right moment.”

Financing and Investor Rights

On Wednesday, Mobix Labs also strengthened its balance sheet by entering into agreements with Leviston Resources, LLC.

They amended an existing senior secured convertible note. This increased the principal amount from $3 million to $4 million.

Leviston provided an additional cash advance of approximately $833,000.

Mobix Labs (MOBX) Critical Levels To Watch

From a longer-term trend perspective, MOBX is still in a bearish structure: it's trading 34.2% below its 50-day SMA of $3.82 and 54.4% below its 200-day SMA of $5.52.

The 20-day SMA of $2.48 is also below the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is below the 200-day SMA—two bearish crossovers that typically signal the path of least resistance remains lower until price can reclaim key moving averages.

Momentum is more mixed in the very near term, with RSI at 53.13.

Zooming out, the stock's 12-month performance is down 69.11%, and its distance from the 200-day average point is to a longer-term downtrend that hasn't been repaired yet.

The 52-week range also reinforces that context, with shares much closer to the $1.30 low than the $14.40 high.

Key Resistance : $3.07

: $3.07 Key Support: $2.48

MOBX Stock Price Activity: Mobix Labs shares were down 18.33% at $2.54 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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