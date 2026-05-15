Bloom Energy Shares Slide Friday: What's Going On?

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) is trading lower on Friday as traders reassess the stock's post-earnings run-up after the recent guidance reset in a risk-off tape.

Bloom Energy stock is showing notable weakness. Why is BE stock dropping?

What’s Driving Bloom Energy’s Recent Momentum?

The latest momentum in Bloom traces back to a first-quarter double beat and higher fiscal-year 2026 guidance, including adjusted EPS of 44 cents versus 13 cents expected and revenue of $751.05 million versus $551.55 million expected.

Management tied the revenue jump to a 208% increase in product revenue, and the quarter included $73.6 million in operating cash flow. Bloom's cash-flow narrative has been a key part of the bid, with operating cash flow improving by $184.3 million versus the prior-year period.

Bloom Energy Stock: Key Levels To Watch

Even with Friday's drop, the longer-term trend is still pointed higher: the stock is trading 6.9% above its 20-day SMA ($260.76) and 121.7% above its 200-day SMA ($125.79). That "stretched" posture often sets up either a sideways digestion phase or a sharper pullback toward faster moving averages to cool things off.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which suggests upside pressure is fading versus the prior upswing unless buyers step back in. In plain English, when MACD sits below its signal line, it often means the uptrend can remain intact, but the push behind it is weakening.

The moving-average structure still supports the bulls, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA (a golden-cross setup). Zooming out, the stock's 12-month gain of 1305.65% helps explain why pullbacks can be sharp—crowded momentum trades tend to unwind quickly when the market turns defensive.

Key Resistance : $303.00 — a nearby round-number area near the 52-week high zone where rebounds can stall

: $303.00 — a nearby round-number area near the 52-week high zone where rebounds can stall Key Support: $249.00 — a nearby prior demand area that also sits closer to the 20-day trend zone than the current price

Bloom Energy’s Benzinga Edge Scorecard Overview

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Bloom Energy, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Bloom Energy’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic High-Flyer setup—very strong momentum and growth paired with very weak value. That mix can work well in uptrends, but it also means pullbacks can be fast when the market turns risk-off or when expectations cool.

Bloom Energy Stock Falls Friday Morning

BE Stock Price Activity: Bloom Energy shares were down 7.61% at $280.31 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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