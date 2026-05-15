Why Is WORK Medical Technology Stock Falling Friday?

The Nasdaq is down 1.65% while the S&P 500 has shed 1.18%.
Massive Weekly Volatility Cools Off
The Hangzhou-based medical supplier experienced a historic rally earlier this week. The stock surged 4,608.33% from a Monday low of 24 cents to a peak of $11.30 on Tuesday. Since hitting those highs, the price has trended steadily downward.
Traders Exit On Profit-Taking
Retail momentum traders are now exiting positions. The stock is experiencing a sharp hangover after the rapid ascent. Friday’s move reflects cooling sentiment as investors secure gains from the news-driven spike.
The Shanghai Novabioplus Catalyst
The initial rally stemmed from a deal with Shanghai Novabioplus Biotechnology Co., Ltd. This agreement focuses on a Data-Model-Application trinity. Management calls the partnership a “significant milestone” for their digital ecosystem evolution.
Focus On Digital BioTokens
WOK is currently developing a BioToken framework. This system aims to digitize biopharmaceutical research and development outputs. The model mirrors their existing real-world assets (RWA) strategy. Current projects include antibody sequence optimization and enzyme molecule design.
WOK Stock: Technical Analysis
From a trend perspective, WOK is still in a deep longer-term downtrend, with the stock down 99.99% over the past 12 months and trading well below its key moving averages.
At the current level, it’s trading 62.9% below its 20-day SMA ($1.73) and 53.8% below its 50-day SMA ($1.38), which keeps rallies prone to getting sold into.
Momentum is more “stabilizing than strong” right now, with RSI at 47.13—neutral and consistent with choppy, two-way trade rather than a clean rebound.
For general readers, RSI is a quick way to gauge whether a move is getting stretched; readings near the middle typically mean neither buyers nor sellers have clear control.
The moving-average structure also shows why the bigger picture remains heavy: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a short-term bullish crossover), but the 50-day SMA is still below the 200-day SMA, which is a classic bearish long-term setup.
Key turning points reinforce the volatility—RSI hit overbought in May and the stock also logged both a recent swing high and swing low in May, suggesting sharp reversals rather than steady trend.
- Key Resistance: $1.38 — near the 50-day SMA, a common area where downtrends see supply return
- Key Support: 19 cents — the 52-week low zone, a level traders often watch for capitulation risk
WOK Stock Price Activity: WORK Medical shares were down 49.23% at $0.66 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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