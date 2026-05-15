What's Happening With The Rise Of Digi Power X Stock Today?

Digi Power X stock is showing positive momentum. What’s the outlook for DGXX shares?

Earnings Miss Pulls Shares Lower

Digi Power X reported a first-quarter loss of seven cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of a six cent loss. Revenue totaled $6.79 million, well below the $13.54 million analysts were expecting and down from $9.3 million a year ago.

The company attributed the decline to its planned wind‑down of legacy operations as it reallocates resources toward AI compute and colocation services.

Balance Sheet Strength Supports Expansion

The company ended the period with roughly $125 million in cash and another $15 million in digital assets, along with zero long‑term debt. Working capital improved to $67.2 million, a sharp turnaround from negative levels a year ago.

Heavy Investment In AI Infrastructure

Digi Power X has already deployed about $45 million in capital expenditures this year, primarily for GPU equipment and data center buildout at the Columbiana site. Net fixed assets rose 29% year-over-year, reflecting the rapid pace of infrastructure development.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.1 million, a $2.4 million improvement from the $1.3 million loss in the first quarter of 2025.

Fiscal 2027 Outlook Calls For Rapid Growth

Digi Power X expects fiscal 2027 revenue of $250 million to $300 million across its three operating segments.

AI colocation is expected to contribute $80 million to $100 million from the long‑term agreement, with additional capacity potentially bringing total colocation revenue up to $200 million. NeoCloudz GPU‑as‑a‑Service is expected to scale throughout the year as more GPU capacity is deployed, with a targeted year‑end annualized run rate of up to $100 million. Energy sales are expected to remain steady at around $12 million.

DGXX Shares Are Trending Higher

DGXX Price Action: Digi Power X shares were up 4.43% at $7.54 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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