Joby Aviation Shares Fall As Growth-Stock Sell-Off Overwhelms Q1 Beat

Joby Aviation shares are experiencing downward pressure. Why is JOBY stock trading lower?

What Is Joby Aviation’s 2026 Operational Timeline?

Joby's risk-off dip Friday is hitting despite a $2.5 billion cash balance that has helped traders frame the recent quarter as a de-risking step into 2026, even as the stock remains sensitive to macro-driven beta swings.

Joby's 2026 timeline remains the core bull case after management reiterated initial operations are expected to begin in 2026 and flagged potential early launches in up to 11 states tied to the White House eVTOL Integration Pilot Program. That setup is why traders continue to watch execution markers like the March kickoff of the 2026 Electric Skies Tour and April's first-ever point-to-point eVTOL flight in New York City.

Earlier this week, traders focused on Joby's first-quarter beat and management's reiterated expectation for initial operations to begin in 2026, including potential early operations in up to 11 states tied to the White House eVTOL Integration Pilot Program. The quarter included revenue of $24.25 million versus $20.20 million expected and a loss of 12 cents per share versus a loss of 20 cents per share expected.

Joby also pointed to milestone-driven visibility efforts like the 2026 Electric Skies Tour that kicked off in March and an April first-ever point-to-point eVTOL flight in New York City, which management framed as "the clearest path we've ever had" to beginning operations.

JOBY Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

Friday's pullback is happening in a market where only 2 sectors are advancing and the Russell 2000 is down 2.14%, which tends to pressure higher-beta, pre-profit stories like eVTOLs. Even so, JOBY is still trading 9.8% above its 20-day SMA ($9.52) and 13.1% above its 50-day SMA ($9.24), keeping the near-term trend constructive after the March swing low.

The bigger picture is still a repair job: the stock is trading 3.5% below its 100-day SMA ($10.84) and 20.8% below its 200-day SMA ($13.20), and the February death cross (50-day below 200-day) remains an overhead headwind. That mix often produces sharp rallies that can stall near longer-term averages unless buyers show follow-through.

On momentum, MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving upside pressure versus the prior downswing. In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line, it usually means sellers are losing control and buyers are starting to press their advantage.

Key Support: $9.00 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, and it sits close to the stock's rising short-term averages that bulls typically want to defend

How Joby Aviation Plans To Revolutionize Air Travel

Joby Aviation Inc is building an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi aimed at commercial passenger service. The aircraft is designed to carry a pilot plus up to four passengers (or an expected payload up to 1,000 pounds), with targeted performance of up to 200 mph and up to 100 miles of range on a single charge.

The story is mostly about certification, flight testing, and scaling into urban routes, supported by an app-based platform for booking rides. That's why the market is reacting so strongly to any path to operations update for 2026, timelines and regulatory progress can matter as much as quarterly revenue at this stage.

JOBY Stock Price Movement on Friday

JOBY Stock Price Activity: Joby Aviation shares were down 2.73% at $10.35 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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