The Nasdaq is down 1.30% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.94%.

Bitcoin Depot Warns Of Going Concern Risk

Recently, Bitcoin Depot said it may not be able to continue as a going concern after reporting a sharp revenue decline, rising litigation costs and ongoing regulatory pressure tied to its Bitcoin ATM business. The company disclosed the risks in an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company filed a Form 12b-25 on May 12, stating it could not complete its quarterly Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026, within the required deadline. Bitcoin Depot said it needed additional time to review financial statements related to a previously disclosed material weakness involving its cash-in-transit reconciliation process.

The company said state and municipal regulations restricting Bitcoin ATMs, transaction limits and fee caps, along with enhanced Know-Your-Customer compliance measures, significantly hurt transaction volume and revenue. Bitcoin Depot also disclosed more than $20 million in legal judgments accrued during the fourth quarter of 2025 and said ongoing litigation continues to strain resources.

Management concluded that "substantial doubt exists about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern."

Preliminary Q1 Results Show Sharp Decline

Bitcoin Depot's preliminary first-quarter revenue fell $80.7 million, or 49.2% year over year, primarily due to lower transaction volume driven by regulatory changes and stricter compliance controls.

Gross profit dropped 85.5% to $4.5 million from $31.2 million a year earlier. The company reported a net loss of $9.5 million, compared with net income of $12.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Operating expenses rose 32.3% year over year, mainly due to higher litigation costs. Cash and cash equivalents declined to $44 million as of March 31, down from $65.6 million at the end of 2025.

Bitcoin Depot said it is evaluating options including debt refinancing, asset sales, restructuring measures and other strategic transactions to address its financial challenges.

Technical Analysis

Even after Friday's jump, BTM is still in a longer-term downtrend: it's trading 45.8% below its 20-day SMA ($5.77) and 77.1% below its 200-day SMA ($13.69). That gap tells you the stock is trying to stabilize from a deeply damaged trend, but it hasn't reclaimed the moving-average "zones" that usually define healthier uptrends.

The bigger-picture trend signal remains heavy because the 50-day SMA is below the 200-day SMA (a death cross that occurred in November 2025). That said, the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, which can hint at a near-term basing attempt if price can start closing back above the shorter averages.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to fading upside pressure versus the prior upswing. In plain terms, when MACD is below its signal line, momentum is cooling unless buyers can push it back above that baseline.

From a structure standpoint, the stock is also coming off a recent swing low in March after a swing high in April, which frames the current move as a bounce inside a broader downtrend. With the 52-week range stretching from $48.16 to $1.91, BTM is still much closer to the low end of its yearly range than the high—another reminder that rallies may face overhead supply.

Key Resistance : $4.37 — aligns with the 50-day SMA, a common "first real test" area in rebound attempts

: $4.37 — aligns with the 50-day SMA, a common "first real test" area in rebound attempts Key Support: $1.91 — the 52-week low zone, where buyers previously defended the tape

Company Background

Bitcoin Depot operates one of the largest cryptocurrency ATM networks in North America, allowing users to buy and sell digital assets through physical kiosks and retail locations. The company went public through a SPAC merger and has since focused on scaling transaction volume while navigating regulatory and market pressures tied to the crypto sector.

Price Action

BTM Stock Price Activity: Bitcoin Depot shares were up 13.31% at $2.68 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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