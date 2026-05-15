What's Going On With Robo.ai Stock On Friday?

The stock's movement follows the introduction of its new NeuroStream technology platform. It is aimed at optimizing data storage and processing for AI applications, which initially spurred interest in the stock.

The company said that the NeuroStream platform, developed by Robo.ai's newly acquired business, Neurovia AI, promises to significantly reduce data storage costs for AI customers, with potential savings of $1,000 to $1,500 annually per terabyte.

This acquisition, valued at $100 million, is part of Robo.ai's strategy to enhance its infrastructure in the growing AI market.

About Robo.ai

Robo.ai Inc is building a decentralized, AI-powered intelligent mobility platform that blends smart vehicles, robotics, and blockchain. The company is developing an AI-NAS ecosystem aimed at a passenger-centric platform that combines hardware and software, onboard computing, and an open cloud environment.

Launches NeuroStream Platform

The Dubai-based company's platform utilizes advanced bitmap vectorization algorithms to reduce data storage costs while maintaining high visual fidelity.

Internal benchmarking shows that a 5.5GB 4K 60fps video processed using NeuroStream can be reduced to about 278MB. This represents roughly a 95% reduction in storage requirements.

The results suggest that NeuroStream achieves substantial compression while preserving key visual attributes, including original resolution and frame rate.

Technical Analysis

AIIO is still in a strong uptrend on a multi-week basis, trading 315.5% above its 20-day SMA ($1.06), 190.2% above its 50-day SMA ($1.52), and 45.9% above its 100-day SMA ($3.02). That kind of separation often attracts dip-buyers, but it also raises the odds of sharp air pockets when momentum cools.

RSI is the clearest momentum read right now: at 92.41, it's deep in overbought territory, which signals the move has become stretched and more vulnerable to snapback selling. For general readers, RSI is a gauge of how "overheated" a move is—very high readings often mean buyers may be getting exhausted in the near term.

One caution flag is that the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA (a bearish crossover), even though price is far above both—this can happen after a violent rebound, where the longer averages haven't caught up yet. On the longer view, the stock is still down 82.81% over the past 12 months, and it remains well below the $56.30 52-week high, so rallies can face overhead supply from prior holders.

Key Resistance : $5.12 — the current area is acting as the immediate decision zone after a steep run-up

: $5.12 — the current area is acting as the immediate decision zone after a steep run-up Key Support: $4.57 — near the 100-day EMA, a level traders often watch for trend support on pullbacks

AIIO Price Action: Robo.ai shares were down 10.28% at $5.05 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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