Archer Aviation Shares Slip As Heavy Cash Burn Overshadows Q1 Revenue Beat

Archer Aviation stock is taking a hit today. Why are ACHR shares down?

What To Watch For Archer Aviation’s Q1 Results

Archer's first-quarter print beat expectations, but the market is still trading the cash-burn trajectory: revenue came in at $1.6 million versus $900,000 expected, and the loss was 28 cents per share versus a 32-cent loss expected. The company also guided to a second-quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $170 million to $200 million after posting a first-quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $172.5 million.

Archer reiterated plans for U.S. operations in 2026 and said it expects to participate this year in the White House's eVTOL Integration Pilot Program across eight initial states. The company also flagged expanded piloted flight testing and early operating-site work at Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles, sharpening the execution-milestone setup into 2026.

Archer Aviation: Critical Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, Archer is trying to stabilize but still has work to do: it's trading 1.7% above its 20-day SMA ($6.06) and 4.8% above its 50-day SMA ($5.88), yet it remains 9.5% below the 100-day SMA ($6.81) and 24.5% below the 200-day SMA ($8.16). That "below the longer averages" setup fits the bigger 12-month drawdown of 49.39% and keeps the longer-term trend tilted lower.

Momentum is improving on the margin: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which suggests downside pressure is easing versus the prior downswing. In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line, it often means sellers are losing control even if price hasn't fully reclaimed the longer-term trend.

The moving-average structure is mixed, too: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a near-term bullish alignment), but the 50-day SMA is still below the 200-day SMA after the death cross in December 2025. Traders will often treat that combination as "short-term bounce inside a longer-term downtrend" until the stock can start reclaiming the 100-day and 200-day zones.

Key Resistance: $6.50 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, sitting just above the current price and near the short-term moving-average cluster.

What Is Archer Aviation’s Business Model?

Archer Aviation Inc advances the benefits of sustainable air mobility by designing and developing a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing eVTOL aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. The long-term pitch is an electric airline model that moves people around cities faster, with a focus on safety, sustainability, and cost.

Archer's commercialization narrative has picked up overseas too, after the UAE's aviation regulator moved the Midnight aircraft into a Restricted Type Certificate program, positioning Archer as the first eVTOL maker to reach that certification track with the GCAA.

Archer Aviation Shares Edge Lower Friday Morning

ACHR Stock Price Activity: Archer Aviation shares were down 4.37% at $6.13 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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