What's Going On With Plug Power Stock Friday?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are trading lower Friday. The decline follows a week of volatile price action. Investors are now shifting focus back to the company's long-term financial health.

Nasdaq futures are down 1.79% while S&P 500 futures have shed 1.22%.

Fading Momentum After Q1 Beat

Earlier this week, the hydrogen fuel cell maker reported a strong first quarter. Revenue hit $163.5 million, a 22% year-over-year increase. The company reported a quarterly loss of 8 cents per share. This beat analyst expectations of a 9-cent loss.

Despite the post-earnings rally, momentum faded Friday as broader market weakness and lingering skepticism around the hydrogen sector pressured shares.

On Wednesday, Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril maintained a neutral rating on the stock. Perincheril raised the price forecast from $2.75 to $3.75.

Critical Levels To Watch For PLUG Stock

From a trend perspective, PLUG still screens as bullish on longer-term structure: the stock is trading 10.3% above its 20-day SMA ($3.26) and 53% above its 200-day SMA ($2.35).

That "stack" of moving averages (20-day above 50-day, and the 50-day above the 200-day) keeps the intermediate trend pointed up even on down days.

Momentum also leans constructive: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which suggests downside pressure is easing versus the prior downswing.

In plain English, when MACD stays above its signal line, it typically means buyers are doing a better job defending pullbacks than they were earlier in the move.

Key Support : $3.26 — near the 20-day SMA, a common "first test" area in ongoing uptrends

: $3.26 — near the 20-day SMA, a common "first test" area in ongoing uptrends Key Resistance: $4.58 — the 52-week high zone that marks the prior breakout ceiling

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price forecast of $3.47. Recent analyst moves include:

Susquehanna : Neutral (Raises forecast to $3.75) (May 13)

: Neutral (Raises forecast to $3.75) (May 13) Canaccord Genuity : Hold (Raises forecast to $4.00) (May 12)

: Hold (Raises forecast to $4.00) (May 12) B. Riley Securities: Buy (Raises forecast to $5.00) (May 12)

PLUG Stock Price Activity: Plug Power shares were down 3.92% at $3.64 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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