CrowdStrike Stock Hits New All-Time High: What's Going On?

CrowdStrike Holdings stock is showing upward bias. What’s ahead for CRWD stock?

What Is Driving CrowdStrike’s Stock Today?

BTIG reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $621.00 from $499.00 after channel checks with 10 industry contacts tied to roughly $700 million in annual CrowdStrike sales. The firm said platform consolidation is resonating, with especially strong feedback on Next-Gen SIEM and solid commentary around Identity, Cloud Security, VM, and newer AI-driven security offerings.

BTIG's checks also flagged mixed signals in core endpoint seat counts, but the firm argued broader platform adoption is outweighing that softness. Two partners in the survey raised growth expectations versus BTIG's January checks, tightening the near-term bull case into the company's fiscal first-quarter earnings.

Critical Levels To Watch For CRWD Stock

CrowdStrike is still in a powerful uptrend on a multi-month view, trading well above its major moving averages (about 20.7% above the 20-day SMA and 26.1% above the 200-day SMA), but that distance also raises the odds of a snapback. The stock is also close to its 52-week high of $583.78, which can invite profit-taking when the market turns defensive.

RSI is the cleanest momentum read here: at 81.73, it signals the move is stretched and buyers may be getting "late," which often leads to consolidation or a pullback toward faster averages. The death cross from February (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) is still a reminder that trend transitions can stay choppy even when price is ripping higher.

Key Support: $517.00 — a nearby pivot zone where buyers previously stepped in, and the first level many traders watch if momentum cools from overbought conditions

What Is CrowdStrike And How Does It Operate?

CrowdStrike is a cloud-native cybersecurity company focused on endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations, with its Falcon platform designed to give enterprises a unified view to detect and respond to threats. The Austin, Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

That platform story is why the latest channel checks matter: the bull case is less about one product cycle and more about customers consolidating security spend onto a broader CrowdStrike footprint. When that narrative is working, the stock can hold up better than the sector during risk-off sessions, exactly the kind of relative strength traders look for.

Current Price Action for CRWD Stock

CRWD Stock Price Activity: CrowdStrike Holdings shares were up 1.09% at $586.29 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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