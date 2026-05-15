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The Real Villains No Longer Hide
May 15, 2026 10:14 AM 1 min read

Gemini Space Posts Upbeat Q1 Results, Joins Figma, Sutro Biopharma And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 400 points on Friday.

Gemini reported a loss of 93 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of a 96 cent-loss. In addition, it reported revenue of $50.27 million, beating the consensus estimate of $49.28 million and representing a 42% year-over-year increase.

Gemini Space Station shares jumped 25.7% to $6.61 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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