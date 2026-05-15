U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 400 points on Friday.

Gemini reported a loss of 93 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of a 96 cent-loss. In addition, it reported revenue of $50.27 million, beating the consensus estimate of $49.28 million and representing a 42% year-over-year increase.

Gemini Space Station shares jumped 25.7% to $6.61 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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