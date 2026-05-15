Roblox Shares Slide Friday: What's Driving The Action?

Roblox stock is feeling bearish pressure. What’s weighing on RBLX shares?

What To Watch: Roblox’s Revenue Guidance Cut

The latest debate centers on Roblox cutting FY2026 adjusted revenue guidance to a $7.33 billion–$7.6 billion range from $8.28 billion–$8.55 billion, even as it reported improving usage metrics. It also guided for second-quarter adjusted revenue of $1.55 billion–$1.61 billion versus a $1.83 billion Street consensus, keeping "outlook risk" in focus.

Roblox's monetization signals are still flashing growth, with average monthly unique payers up 52% to 31 million even as the guide-down reset the valuation debate. That mix can leave the stock vulnerable on risk-off days, because traders tend to fade "good usage" when the revenue path is the variable.

Roblox's dip comes even after daily active users rose 35% to 132 million and bookings climbed 43% year over year to $1.7 billion, keeping the tape focused on forward expectations rather than current demand.

Critical Levels To Watch For RBLX Stock

The longer-term trend is still pointed down: Roblox is trading 16.3% below its 20-day SMA, 22.6% below its 50-day SMA, 33.6% below its 100-day SMA, and 53.4% below its 200-day SMA. With the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the death cross that formed in December 2025, rallies tend to get treated as counter-trend until price can reclaim those moving-average zones.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which suggests upside pressure is fading versus the prior upswing unless buyers can reassert control. If you're watching for a "repair" phase, the February swing high is the nearer-term reference on the upside, while the May swing low is the level bears don't want to see break again.

Key Resistance : $60.00 — a round-number level that lines up with the broader 50-day zone where rebounds often stall in downtrends

: $60.00 — a round-number level that lines up with the broader 50-day zone where rebounds often stall in downtrends Key Support: $42.00 — near the recent low area and close to the bottom of the current 52-week range

What Is Roblox And How Does It Make Money?

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with nearly 150 million daily active users, built around a creator ecosystem and a virtual economy that runs on the Robux currency. The platform hosts millions of games made by creators ranging from kids to professional studios, and Roblox provides the tools and distribution that let those experiences reach users.

Creators earn money when users make optional in-game purchases and through real-world advertising, and Roblox takes a cut of those transactions. That's why guidance changes can hit the stock hard: expectations for revenue and bookings are tightly tied to engagement, payer growth and how much users spend inside the ecosystem.

RBLX Stock Price Activity On Friday

RBLX Stock Price Activity: Roblox shares were down 2.61% at $42.58 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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