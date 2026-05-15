Nio Stock Edges Lower As Mixed April Deliveries Clash With China EV Probe

NIO shares are under pressure. Why is NIO stock trading lower?

What Is Driving NIO’s Recent Performance?

The latest push-pull for NIO is coming from mixed April 2026 delivery data, 29,356 vehicles (up 22.8% from the same month last year, but down 17.3% versus March), alongside a China regulatory overhang tied to claims that software updates cut EV range by about 200 km (125 miles). Year-to-date deliveries are up 71.0% to 112,821 vehicles, with cumulative deliveries at 1,110,413 as of April 30.

NIO Stock: Key Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, NIO is still in a constructive longer-term setup: it's trading 2.9% above its 50-day SMA ($6.02), 13.8% above its 100-day SMA ($5.44), and 6.8% above its 200-day SMA ($5.79), with a golden cross that triggered in April. The near-term check is that it's now 0.7% below the 20-day SMA ($6.24), which often acts like a "line in the sand" for short-term momentum during consolidations.

Momentum looks more like "pause, not panic" right now, with RSI at 53.21 (neutral). In plain English, RSI measures how stretched buying or selling has become, and a mid-range reading often means price can chop around key levels while traders wait for the next catalyst.

Key Resistance : $7.00 — a round-number area where rebounds can stall, and it sits above the current price within the upper portion of the 52-week range

: $7.00 — a round-number area where rebounds can stall, and it sits above the current price within the upper portion of the 52-week range Key Support: $5.00 — a big round-number zone that's well below current levels and can matter if risk-off pressure deepens

What Is NIO And How Does It Operate?

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures and sells premium smart electric vehicles, and it tries to stand out with battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies.

Its current portfolio spans midsize to large sedans and SUVs, and it sold around 326,000 EVs in 2025, about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. That's why monthly delivery updates and any scrutiny around battery management or OTA software updates can quickly swing sentiment on the stock.

NIO Earnings Preview: What Analysts Expect

The countdown is on: Nio is set to report earnings on May 21.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 24 cents (Up from Loss of 41 cents YoY)

: Loss of 24 cents (Up from Loss of 41 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $3.55 Billion (Up from $1.66 Billion YoY)

NIO Stock Falls Friday Morning

NIO Stock Price Activity: At the time of publication, Nio shares were down 2.40% at $6.10 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock