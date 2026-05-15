Gemini Shares Rally After Q1 Double Beat, $100M Winklevoss Investment

Gemini stock is among today’s top performers. Why are GEMI shares rallying?

Q1 Highlights

Gemini reported a loss of 93 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of a 96 cent-loss. In addition, it reported revenue of $50.27 million, beating the consensus estimate of $49.28 million and representing a 42% year-over-year increase.

Transaction revenue remained stable year-over-year at $24.1 million. Exchange revenue declined 27% year-over-year to $17.2 million as total trading volume fell to $6.3 billion from $13.5 billion in the prior-year quarter.

OTC revenue increased to $6.3 million from $0.1 million in the prior-year period, driven by higher institutional client activity and continued expansion of the company's electronic OTC platform.

Services revenue and interest income increased 122% year-over-year to $24.5 million, representing 49% of total revenue compared to 31% in the prior-year quarter.

Credit card revenue surged nearly 300% year-over-year to $14.7 million, driven by growth in the Gemini Credit Card user base. The company added approximately 13,100 new sign-ups during the quarter, compared to approximately 6,000 in the same period last year.

Gemini also announced that it closed a $100 million private placement with Winklevoss Capital Fund in exchange for 7,142,857 shares of Class A common stock, with the investment funded in bitcoin.

The company said the transaction strengthens liquidity and supports continued investment in product development, strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

"We believe the market has significantly undervalued Gemini, and that this investment will allow us to set up the company for its next phase of growth," said Tyler Winklevoss, CEO of Gemini.

Gemini ended the quarter with $215.6 million in total cash and cash equivalents.

Bullish Momentum Builds Above Key Moving Averages

Gemini is currently showing a bullish setup as it trades significantly above its 20-day and 50-day SMAs, indicating positive momentum. However, the 100-day SMA is still a point of concern as Gemini Space Station, Inc.’s stock is trading below it, suggesting potential resistance ahead.

Looking at the longer-term picture, Gemini has seen a steep decline of 83.56% over the past 12 months. This significant drop highlights the need for traders to assess the overall trend carefully and consider the potential for further downside if the current bullish momentum fails to sustain itself.

Gemini Shares Race Higher

GEMI Price Action: At the time of publication, Gemini shares are trading 25.10% higher at $6.58, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.