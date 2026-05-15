Why Is Auddia Stock Soaring Friday?

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares are up during Friday’s premarket session.

Files S-4 For Thramann Holdings Merger

The company said McCarthy Finney will manage four AI-focused businesses — LT350, Influence Healthcare, Voyex and Auddia — through its shared AI operating platform, MF-OS.

Auddia added that a previously completed $12 million financing is expected to satisfy the merger’s cash-at-closing requirement. The filing also includes a third-party fairness opinion and financial projections for McCarthy Finney.

The transaction remains subject to SEC review, shareholder approval and customary closing conditions.

Auddia Technical Analysis

Even after the premarket pop, AUUD is still trading 10.4% below its 20-day SMA ($2.30), which tells you the stock is trying to bounce but hasn’t reclaimed its near-term trend line yet. The longer-term picture remains heavy: it’s trading 51% below the 50-day SMA ($4.21), 64% below the 100-day SMA ($5.72), and 79.6% below the 200-day SMA ($10.11).

MACD is the cleaner momentum lens here: it’s above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving momentum versus the prior downswing even if the bigger trend hasn’t flipped. Put simply, when MACD is above its signal line, it suggests downside pressure is easing and buyers are gaining some traction.

From a structure standpoint, the stock is still working back from a May swing low, with the last meaningful swing high back in April. The 12-month performance (down 96.23%) and the bearish moving-average stack (20-day below the 50-day, and the 50-day below the 200-day) keep the longer-term trend biased to “sell rallies” until price can start reclaiming those mid-term averages.

Key Resistance : $2.30 — aligns with the 20-day SMA, a near-term trend line the stock is still below

: $2.30 — aligns with the 20-day SMA, a near-term trend line the stock is still below Key Support: $1.16 — the 52-week low zone from May, a key “line in the sand” if the gap fades

AUUD Price Action: Auddia shares were up 70.39% at $2.07 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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