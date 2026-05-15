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Smartphone with logo of American aerospace company Sidus Space Inc. on screen in front of website.
May 15, 2026 9:27 AM 1 min read

Sidus Space Shares Slide Despite Narrowed Q1 Loss

Operational Milestones And Updates

For the quarter ending March 31, Sidus posted a net loss of $5.2 million, a 19% improvement from last year. Earnings per share registered at a loss of 8 cents, up from a 35 cent loss in the first quarter of 2025. The company generated over $359,000 in sales, a 51% increase driven by new customer contracts. Gross loss improved by 36% to $1.1 million.

Operationally, Sidus highlighted the successful delivery of initial imagery from LizzieSat-3. The company expanded its agreement with Lonestar Data Holdings for an additional orbital data storage payload. Furthermore, a CFO transition is planned for June 1, 2026, with John Burke appointed as the interim chief financial officer while the company conducts a comprehensive search.

Following a registered direct offering in April, Sidus bolstered its liquidity , having already ended the first quarter with $27.3 million in cash and no outstanding term debt.

SIDU Shares Slide Friday Morning

SIDU Price Action: Sidus Space shares were down 9.02% at $3.33 during pre-market trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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