SoFi Stock Edges Lower Friday: What's Driving The Move?

SoFi Technologies shares are under pressure. What’s pulling SOFI shares down?

What Is Driving SoFi’s Recent Volatility?

The latest volatility is landing after SoFi reported record first-quarter loan originations of $12.2 billion and revenue of $1.08 billion (above a $1.05 billion Street view), but the stock still saw an initial 13% post-earnings drop despite $166.7 million in net income. Guidance also left little room for error, with adjusted net revenue guided to about $1.115 billion versus a $1.12 billion consensus view and EPS guided to a range of 10 cents to 11 cents.

SoFi's setup has stayed "rebound but not repaired," with the market repeatedly stress-testing whether bounces can turn into a trend or fade back into the broader drawdown from the $32.73 peak. That's kept attention tight on whether second-quarter targets can support the narrative, especially with revenue guidance at about $1.115 billion versus $1.12 billion consensus.

Critical Support and Resistance Levels for SOFI

From a longer-term trend lens, SoFi is still trading below key trend gauges: it's 8.7% below both the 20-day SMA ($17.13) and 50-day SMA ($17.12), 23% below the 100-day SMA ($20.30), and 33.5% below the 200-day SMA ($23.51). That "under the moving averages" setup keeps rallies vulnerable to selling pressure, especially with the death cross that formed in March (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) still acting like overhead supply.

Momentum also leans defensive using MACD as the primary read: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure fading versus the prior upswing unless buyers can reclaim that baseline. In plain English, MACD compares shorter-term momentum to a slower-moving baseline, and being below the signal line often means bounces are more likely to stall than extend.

Key Support: $15.00 — a nearby round-number zone where buyers previously stepped in during pullbacks

SoFi Consensus Settles At Hold

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $22.50. Recent analyst moves include:

Truist Securities : Hold (Lowers Target to $17.00) (May 12)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $17.00) (May 12) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $30.00) (May 4)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $30.00) (May 4) UBS: Neutral (Lowers Target to $21.00) (April 30)

SOFI Stock Price Movement in Premarket Trading

SOFI Stock Price Activity: SoFi Technologies shares were down 2.31% at $15.65 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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