What's Going On With Ford Stock Friday?

Nasdaq futures are down 1.58% while S&P 500 futures have shed 1.11%.

A Natural Pause After Parabolic Gains

The Friday dip appears to be a standard premarket pause. Traders are locking in profits after the stock’s most violent move in years. Despite the minor retreat, Ford remains up significantly for the week. This volatility follows a transformative research note from Morgan Stanley.

The $10 Billion Ford Energy Thesis

The rally began after Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Percoco highlighted Ford Energy. This new subsidiary focuses on battery storage systems. Percoco indicated the unit could one day be worth $10 billion. He noted this value equals Ford’s entire commercial vehicle franchise.

Percoco called Ford’s licensing deal with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) an “under-appreciated strategic competitive advantage.” He expects Ford to secure supply agreements with “hyperscalers” within months.

High Margins And AI Data Centers

Ford Energy targets data centers and utilities. The unit plans to deploy 20 gigawatt-hours of storage annually. Morgan Stanley estimates the business could generate 25% gross margins.

The business could be worth $10 billion, the note stated. This figure could grow if Ford lands a major tech client. First deliveries are expected in late 2027.

Critical Levels To Watch For Ford Stock

Even with Friday’s pullback, Ford is still in a strong intermediate uptrend: the stock is trading 12.7% above its 20-day SMA ($12.45) and 15.7% above its 50-day SMA ($12.13), which tells you the recent rally has been steep. It’s also holding above the 200-day SMA ($12.59), a longer-term trend line many investors use to separate bull phases from bear phases.

Momentum is the bigger issue right now, and RSI is the cleanest read: at 74.03, it’s overbought, meaning the move has gotten stretched and is more vulnerable to shakeouts or sideways digestion. That overbought condition first showed up in May, which lines up with the stock pushing toward the top of its 52-week range.

The moving-average picture is mixed under the surface: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish near-term), but the 50-day SMA is still below the 200-day SMA after the death cross in April (a longer-term caution flag). Practically, that combination often produces choppy pullbacks that stay “within” an uptrend as long as price keeps reclaiming key levels.

From a levels standpoint, traders are likely watching whether Ford can hold above the $14.00 area after slipping back under it in premarket, since round numbers often act like magnets for price. A deeper reset would put focus on the lower $11.00 zone, which is far enough away to matter as a “line in the sand” if the broader market selloff accelerates.

Key Resistance : $14.00 — a round-number pivot area that can cap rebounds after a premarket dip

: $14.00 — a round-number pivot area that can cap rebounds after a premarket dip Key Support: $11.00 — a prior demand zone that becomes more important if the pullback broadens

F Stock Price Activity: Ford Motor shares were down 2.85% at $14.07 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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