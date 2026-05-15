Super League Q1 Results Top Estimates As Company Advances 2026 Strategy

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) reported first-quarter earnings Friday before the market opened. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Super League stock is among today’s top performers. What’s fueling SLE momentum?

Q1 Highlights

Super League reported an adjusted loss of 98 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of a $2.08-loss. In addition, it posted revenue of $3.00 million, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 million.

CEO Matt Edelman said the quarter reflected the early stages of executing the company's 2026 strategy, highlighting efforts over the past year to bolster the balance sheet, eliminate debt, simplify the capital structure, reduce operating costs and establish a more disciplined operating model.

Edelman said Super League engaged 23 new clients year-to-date and secured multiple renewals with existing partners. He also noted that brand partnerships are evolving into multi-platform programs spanning additional gaming environments, creators and media channels.

The company said the recent closing of the Misfits Ads Business acquisition strengthens its operating model through the addition of profitable programmatic revenue, proprietary technology and expanded monetization capabilities.

"We still have important work ahead of us. But today, the priority is execution – not stabilization, a phase now behind us," Edelman said.

Super League ended the quarter with $11.4 million in cash and investments.

Super League Shares Climb

SLE Price Action: At the time of publication, Super League shares are trading 57.49% higher at $6.41, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.