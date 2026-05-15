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May 15, 2026 8:02 AM 2 min read

DeFi Technologies, Babcock & Wilcox And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Nasdaq futures falling around 1% on Friday.

Shares of DeFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:DEFT) fell in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

DeFi Technologies reported quarterly earnings of 1 cent per share, down from 10 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company reported sales of $11.193 million, down from $43.792 million a year ago.

DeFi Technologies shares dipped 5.3% to $0.77 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

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