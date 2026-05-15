What's Going On With Quantum Cyber Stock Friday?

Nasdaq futures are down 1.22% while S&P 500 futures have shed 0.86%.

Dramatic Rally Meets Fast Fade

The stock surged from under 40 cents to a high of $3.97 this week. Much of this momentum arrived between Wednesday and Thursday. However, the stock began a fast fade as short-term traders exited positions to lock in gains. This natural correction comes after the price skyrocketed from its Tuesday low of 30 cents.

The Catalyst: Autonomous Drone Deal

Strategic Shift To Defense

The deal requires BP United to manufacture systems for immediate deployment. These units feature autonomous navigation and encrypted communications. CFO Bill Caragol stated the deal establishes both an exclusive intellectual property position and a commercial supply chain in a single transaction.

The company aims to build a “System-of-Systems” spanning drone warfare and counter-UAS applications.

Critical Levels To Watch for QUCY Stock

The chart still reads “stretched,” even after the premarket dip: QUCY is trading about 341.4% above its 20-day SMA (61 cents) and well above its 20-day EMA (75 cents), a setup that often invites sharp snapbacks when buyers pause. That gap also tells you the recent run has been far faster than the stock’s short-term trend baseline.

RSI is the cleaner momentum lens here, with a reading of 92.44 signaling an overbought condition where upside can get crowded and pullbacks can happen quickly. In plain English, RSI helps gauge how “stretched” the move is versus its recent trading rhythm, and this level suggests the stock has been running hot.

From a timing perspective, the stock tagged a swing high in April, then printed a swing low in May before pushing to a 52-week high in May—so the trend has been powerful, but also volatile. RSI also flipped into both oversold and overbought territory in May, reinforcing that this name has been swinging hard rather than grinding steadily.

Key Resistance : $3.97 — the 52-week high zone, where prior supply can show up again

: $3.97 — the 52-week high zone, where prior supply can show up again Key Support: 30 cents — the 52-week low area, a long-term floor from earlier in the year

QUCY Stock Price Activity: Quantum Cyber shares were down 8.00% at $2.76 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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