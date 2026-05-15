What's Going On With MicroAlgo Stock Friday?

Algorithm Optimizes Multiple Quantum Computing Metrics

The company said the technology can automatically generate quantum circuits using a task-universal component library without requiring pre-designed circuit structures. The algorithm balances multiple performance metrics, including circuit accuracy, depth, width and gate usage, to optimize designs for resource-constrained quantum hardware.

Quantum Fourier Transform And Grover's Search Used In Testing

MicroAlgo tested the algorithm using the Quantum Fourier Transform and Grover's Search Algorithm. The company said the system successfully generated both traditional and alternative circuit structures capable of achieving the same computational functions.

Technology Aims To Lower Quantum Development Barriers

According to MicroAlgo, the technology could simplify quantum algorithm development by reducing the need for deep expertise in quantum physics and computer science. The company also said the algorithm may improve optimization for future applications in chemical simulation, cryptography and financial modeling.

MicroAlgo Technical Analysis

From a trend perspective, MLGO is trying to stabilize after a steep 12-month drawdown of 91.55%, but the longer-term damage still matters because the stock remains well below its 200-day SMA ($6.53).

In the near term, it's holding 0.8% above its 20-day SMA ($4.09) and 7.4% above its 50-day SMA ($3.84), which keeps the short-term structure constructive even as premarket selling hits.

MACD is the cleaner momentum read right now: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving momentum versus the prior downswing.

In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line, it suggests downside pressure is easing and buyers are starting to defend pullbacks more consistently.

The moving-average picture is mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a bullish short-term crossover), but the 50-day SMA is still below the 200-day SMA, reflecting the "death cross" that formed in June 2025 and the bigger downtrend that hasn't fully reset.

Traders will also note the stock is trading 3.8% below its 100-day SMA ($4.28), a nearby "line in the sand" that often acts like overhead supply during rebounds.

Key Resistance : $4.50 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall

: $4.50 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $3.50 — a nearby floor that sits above the $3.02 52-week low zone, where dip-buyers may look to defend

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo develops central processing algorithms and optimization technologies designed to improve computing performance, reduce power consumption and enhance data processing efficiency.

MLGO Stock Price Activity: MicroAlgo shares were down 5.71% at $4.29 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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