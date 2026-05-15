Stellantis Deepens China EV Alliance With Dongfeng Amid Global Expansion Plans

Stellantis, Dongfeng Expand China EV Partnership

The companies signed a strategic cooperation agreement to deepen their 34-year partnership through the Dongfeng Peugeot Citroën Automobile Co., Ltd. (DPCA) joint venture.

Production at DPCA's Wuhan plant is expected to begin in 2027, subject to approvals and final implementation agreements.

Under the plan, DPCA will manufacture two all-new Peugeot-branded new energy vehicles based on concept cars unveiled at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, targeting both Chinese consumers and export markets.

The Wuhan facility will also produce two Jeep-branded new-energy off-road vehicles for global markets starting in 2027.

Investment Planned For Wuhan Project

The project carries a combined investment of more than 8 billion Chinese yuan (~$1.179 billion and about 1 billion euros), with Stellantis expected to contribute approximately 130 million euros.

Automotive industrial policies in Hubei province and Wuhan municipality support the initiative.

The companies also signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in scale, expertise, and research and development capabilities.

Executives Highlight Long-Term Collaboration

"With a track record of more than 30 years of collaboration and shared automotive expertise, Stellantis and Dongfeng are ready to further leverage their strengths and introduce all-new vehicles with cutting-edge EV technologies from brands that customers worldwide trust and love," Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said.

Dongfeng Group Chairman Qing Yang said the agreement would accelerate DPCA's transformation by combining Hubei's industrial strengths, Stellantis' global footprint, and Dongfeng's intelligent EV technologies.

STLA Technical Outlook: Key Support, Resistance, and Momentum

Stellantis has experienced a 12-month decline of 26.73%, reflecting broader market pressures.

Currently, the stock is trading 1.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $7.81, while it sits 3.3% above its 50-day SMA of $7.42.

The 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) is at $7.64, indicating a short-term bearish trend.

The primary momentum indicator, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), stands at 53.65, suggesting a neutral momentum phase.

This indicates that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, suggesting potential for further price movement in either direction.

Key Resistance : $8.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $8.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $7.00 — a level where buyers previously stepped in.

Stellantis Earnings Date And Analyst Price Targets

Stellantis N.V. is slated to provide its next financial update on July 30, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 23 cents (Up from 20 cents)

: 23 cents (Up from 20 cents) Revenue Estimate: $46.83 billion (Down from $84.24 billion)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $11.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Freedom Broker : Downgraded to Hold (Lowers Target to $8.00) (March 2)

: Downgraded to Hold (Lowers Target to $8.00) (March 2) Freedom Broker : Upgraded to Buy (Lowers Target to $9.00) (February 10)

: Upgraded to Buy (Lowers Target to $9.00) (February 10) Piper Sandler: Upgraded to Overweight (Raises Target to $15.00) (January 8)

STLA Price Action: Stellantis shares were down 2.42% at $7.65 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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