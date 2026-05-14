Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Financial chart with uptrend
May 14, 2026 5:30 PM 1 min read

Gemini Space Station Stock Soars After The Close: Here's Why

Gemini Space Station Q1 Highlights

  • Q1 Revenue: $50.27 million, versus estimates of $49.29 million
  • Q1 Loss: 93 cents, versus estimates of 96 cents

Total revenue was up 42% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong growth in services and OTC revenue. Gemini Space Station reported 589,000 monthly transacting users, up 17% year-over-year.

Gemini Space Station ended the quarter with $215.6 million in total cash and cash equivalents.

Gemini Space Station also announced Winklevoss Capital Fund made a $100 million strategic investment into the company at $14 per share.

“We believe the market has significantly undervalued Gemini, and that this investment will allow us to set up the company for its next phase of growth,” said Tyler Winklevoss, CEO of Gemini.

Gemini Space Station executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

GEMI Shares Surge

GEMI Price Action: Gemini Space Station shares were up 13.51% in after-hours, trading at $5.97 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved