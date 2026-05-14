Leslie's Stock Surges 130% On Revenue Beat, Traffic Gains

Leslies shares are climbing with conviction. Why are LESL shares rallying?

Consumer Traffic Returns To Leslie's

For the quarter ended April 4, Leslie's posted revenue of $184.74 million versus the $162.10 million estimate, with gross margin expanding to 28.9% from 24.8% and an adjusted EBITDA loss narrowing by $9.2 million to a loss of $26.8 million.

The company also reiterated fiscal 2026 guidance for sales of $1.1 billion to $1.25 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $55 million to $75 million, even as EPS came in at negative $5.36 versus the negative $4.55 estimate.

The market is rewarding the top-line momentum, even with the EPS miss, after total revenue rose 4.3% year over year and comparable sales increased 6.6% in the quarter.

Leslie's also said total customers were up 8% year over year, reinforcing the "transactions are coming back" read-through behind the repricing.

LESL Shares Skyrocket Thursday Afternoon

LESL Price Action: Leslie’s shares were up 141.99% at $3.46 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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