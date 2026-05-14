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CrowdStrike logo on building facade
May 14, 2026 3:17 PM 2 min read

CrowdStrike Stock Surges After BTIG Raises Target

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are climbing Thursday after BTIG raised its price target on the stock. Here’s what you need to know.

Analyst Gray Powell lifted his target to $621 from $499 while keeping a Buy rating, noting improving sentiment ahead of the company's upcoming fiscal first-quarter earnings.

Why CrowdStrike Is Moving

Feedback on Next‑Gen SIEM was especially strong, and commentary around Identity, Cloud Security, VM and newer AI‑driven security offerings was also positive. The only area with mixed signals was seat count pressure in core endpoint security, but BTIG believes that softness is being outweighed by faster adoption of the broader platform.

CrowdStrike Is Extended, And The Tape Knows It

Technically, CrowdStrike is not just strong, it's stretched. Shares are trading 23.1% above the $472.34 20-day SMA and 26.6% above the 200-day SMA of $459.24. That keeps the longer-term trend pointed higher, but it also raises the odds that any wobble turns into a sharp pullback as late buyers scramble for the exits.

If the stock does mean-revert, the nearby level that matters is $517, a pivot where buyers previously showed up and a logical spot for the next real test of conviction.

CRWD Shares Are On The Rise

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike shares were up 3.27% at $580.95 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Bluestork/Shutterstock

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