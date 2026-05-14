Rocket Lab Stock Is Climbing Today: What's Happening?

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares are catching a bid Thursday. Traders continue to lean into the company's strong first‑quarter report.

Rocket Lab stock is at critical resistance. Why are RKLB shares at highs?

Earnings Strength Keeps Rocket Lab In Focus

Rocket Lab reported first-quarter revenue of $200.35 million, topping expectations and rising 63.5% from last year. The company posted a loss of seven cents per share, matching estimates, but the top‑line acceleration and contract activity were the real standouts. Rocket Lab signed 31 new Electron and HASTE launch deals during the quarter, plus five additional contracts tied to its upcoming Neutron rocket.

Guidance And Catalysts Add Fuel To The Move

The company guided second-quarter revenue to a range of $225 million to $240 million, well above the current consensus. Rocket Lab expects an adjusted EBITDA loss of $20 million to $26 million, but investors appear more focused on the revenue trajectory and the upcoming debut of the Neutron rocket, which remains on track for its first launch later this year.

The company also announced two new defense‑related wins: a selection to demonstrate advanced capabilities for the U.S. Space Force's Space Based Interceptor program alongside Raytheon, and a $30 million contract with Anduril for multiple hypersonic test flights using its HASTE vehicle.

Broader Space Sentiment Is Helping

Space‑related names have been firm ahead of SpaceX's planned Starship Version 3 launch on May 19, an event many investors view as a potential catalyst for the entire commercial space ecosystem. The upcoming test flight is expected to showcase new Raptor engines and a redesigned architecture aimed at rapid reuse and next‑generation Starlink deployment.

Rocket Lab’s Chart: Extended, Overbought, And Still In Control

But the market is also flashing the "crowded trade" warning light. RSI is 75.96, telling you the move is stretched after a strong run. Overbought doesn't automatically mean "sell," but it does raise the odds of a pause, a pullback toward faster moving averages, or a choppy consolidation that lets the indicator cool off without breaking the trend.

Structure matters here, too. Rocket Lab is trading above its prior 52-week high of $127.24, a level that often flips from resistance into a reference point traders watch as potential support on any retest. The last major momentum "reset" was the oversold reading back in November 2025; since then, the trend has stayed firmly constructive into the spring swing high (April) and the more recent push to new highs in May.

RKLB Shares Are Rising

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 5.82% at $131.37 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro.

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